Defence readiness plans likely facing a delay, reports suggest

Plans to ensure that Britain’s industries and critical infrastructure are prepared for war are to be delayed, according to reports.

The Defence Readiness Bill, which ministers had said would be introduced this year, is not expected to feature in the UK Government’s forthcoming legislative plans, according to the Times.

The Bill, recommended by the strategic defence review, would make sure key industries prepare their workers in the event they were called up for war.

Defence minister Lord Coaker said last year the Bill would be introduced at the beginning of 2026.

But the Times reported it is not expected feature in the King’s Speech in May, which sets the agenda for the next session of Parliament.

Tan Dhesi, Labour chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee, told the newspaper there were parallels with the defence investment plan, a long-delayed plan which will set out how the armed forces will order new equipment for war.

The repeated delays risk “sending damaging signals to adversaries and allies”, the senior Labour MP said.

He added: “In this era of geopolitical tension and conflict, the Ministry of Defence needs to start moving much, much faster.”