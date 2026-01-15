Delay and extra costs as structural problem identified at former department store

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A structural issue has been identified during the redevelopment of a former department store and extra money is needed to rectify it, senior councillors have been told.

The Debenhams store in Carmarthen’s St Catherine’s Walk Shopping Centre closed after the high street retailer went into administration in 2021, prompting Carmarthenshire Council to step in with plans to create a new health and leisure hub there.

The project has attracted significant UK and Welsh Government funding, the council committed cash of its own, and work began in 2024.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on January 12, Cllr Alun Lenny said around £40 million was being invested in the project but there had been a hitch.

“During the work of transforming this huge building for various purposes, a structural issue was detected,” he said.

“Although a detailed structural survey was conducted, I’m told that this defect would not have been detected until the very extensive construction work had reached a recent stage. This has resulted in extra costs and delays – which we have no choice but to address.”

The cabinet member for resources didn’t say what the defect was and added that he’d asked for full report for councillors and the public.

Cllr Lenny said he maintained the risk was worth it given the importance of the building to the town and its retail sector. He said boarded-up Debenhams stores still blighted some high streets in England. “Despite the extra costs and delays, that will not happen in Carmarthen,” he said.

The former Debenhams building is being turned into a health and leisure hub with educational facilities. Community health and council services will be located there, plus a 24-hour gym, soft play area, adventure golf, and go karting. Cllr Lenny said Hywel Dda University Health Board and University of Wales Trinity Saint David were also involved the project.

When work got under way in 2024 the council estimated the doors would open in 2026.

A report before cabinet on January 12 said £2 million would be set aside to cover additional costs arising from the structural issue.

The report set out a range of other capital projects worth £146.7 million planned by the Plaid-Independent-led council over the next five years.

They include the demolition of the former Llanelli Leisure Centre on Park Crescent, Llanelli, with funding of £1.2 million earmarked for the work in 2026-27.

Llanelli Market

Meanwhile £2 million is to be allocated to knock down Llanelli Market and the Murray Street car park above in 2028-29 and 2029-30, with the market relocating to Vaughan Street.

An extra £2.2 million is being earmarked for parking areas, electric vehicle charging points and flood mitigation work along the Towy Valley shared-use path between Carmarthen and Ffairfach, near Llandeilo. The path is near completion.

The report also said £5.2 million would be allocated next financial year for ongoing improvements at Ysgol Bryngwyn, Llanelli, and that £12.9 million would be available for other school projects over five years on top of £46 million that was already available but unspent.

Other capital projects include a further £1 million to modernise Burry Port Harbour in 2026-27 on top of £1 million being spent this financial year.

And £1.1 million will go on repairs to grade two-listed Kidwelly Town Hall over the next two years. There’s also a £4.5 million allocation for road repairs for 2026-27.

Funding for the proposed £146.7 million five-year programme, which will be scrutinised before full council sets the budget on February 25, will come from the Welsh Government, council reserves and borrowing, and as yet unidentified sources.