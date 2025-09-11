Delay in appointing Welsh commissioner for the Crown Estate slammed by Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

The UK Government has been criticised by Plaid Cymru for delaying the appointment of a commissioner to represent Wales’ interests when decisions are made by the Crown Estate.

The estate owns large amounts of land and coastline in Wales, with revenues from rents and fees being split between the Royal Family and the Treasury.

Power over the Crown Estate is devolved in Scotland, with the Scottish Government getting the revenues. But that is not the case in Wales, and despite all 22 local authorities backing a campaign for the power to be devolved in Wales, the UK Government has refused, claiming it would not be in Wales’ interests for that to happen.

Instead Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens announced the idea of having a commissioner appointed to look after Wales’ interests.

‘Advice’

The UK Government’s Wales Office, which Ms Stevens heads, says the new commissioner will “provide advice at board level on the conditions in Wales.”

It adds: “Their advice will further support the commissioners’ existing role in ensuring Wales benefits from the drive for clean energy, following an agreement brokered by the Welsh Secretary.”

Ms Stevens herself said of the plan to have a Welsh commissioner: “This is a landmark step toward ensuring that Welsh prosperity is at the heart of the government’s mission to become a clean energy superpower.

“Our nation stands to benefit hugely from investment in floating offshore wind and we now have the representation we need to help seize that moment.

“This is a demonstration of how Wales benefits directly from its two governments working together and I’m grateful to [Treasury Minister] Lord Livermore, the Crown Estate and others for helping to make this happen.”

‘Breakthrough’

Lord Peter Hain, the former Labour Welsh Secretary whose intervention led to the proposal, said at the time: ”I’m really pleased that we secured with cross party and Secretary of State for Wales support the first breakthrough Wales has achieved on having an input into Crown Office Estate policy.

“This new stance shows that the fresh Eluned Morgan Keir Starmer relationship is breaking new ground for further progress on devolution under Labour.”

But Plaid Cymru MP Llinos Medi raised at the Welsh Affairs Committee her concerns about the delay in getting a commissioner appointed.

She said: “It has been 10 months since the government committed to appointing a Crown Estate commissioner for Wales, and six months since the Crown Estate Bill became law.

“In an answer to my written question the government has confirmed that the recruitment process for the commissioner for Wales won’t begin until later this autumn, with an appointment expected in early 2026 — potentially over a year after the bill passed.

“Why the delay? And in the meantime, how are Wales’s interests being represented in the Crown Estate’s work?”

Responsibility

In response, Dan Labbad, the chief executive of the Crown Estate, placed the responsibility for the appointment of a commissioner on the Treasury and the Cabinet Office, rather than the Crown Estate. Regarding representation for Wales in the meantime, he avoided the question.

Mr Labbad also said that despite his willingness to report back to the Committee and the Senedd to show full transparency, it was “part of his role” that he did not want to speak on the future appointee’s behalf.

Speaking after the committee meeting, Llinos Medi said: “Today’s session of the Welsh Affairs Committee exposed the gap between the commitments made earlier by the UK Government and the reality now facing Wales.

“When the Crown Estate Bill received Royal Assent in March 2025, Labour pledged to establish a Crown Estate Commissioner with “special responsibility” for Wales. This was a role that Labour promised would ensure that our communities’ voices are heard and that Wales’ interests are reflected.

“Yet six months on, no commissioner has been appointed, and we were told that none will be in place until 2026. This continued lack of clarity and the absence of any concrete timeline confirms my concern that Wales’ interests are being sidelined. Wales remains without a strong voice advocating for our communities, or ensuring they receive their fair share of the wealth generated here.

“Although disappointing, this unfortunately isn’t surprising as it is symptomatic of a wider trend by this Labour UK Government – a disregard for the promises made, and a failure to prioritise Wales.”