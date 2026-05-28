Delays continue for eagerly anticipated beach restaurant and coffee shop development

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

A frustrated developer who is converting former public toilets overlooking a popular beach into a long-awaited restaurant and coffee shop said the scheme has been delayed by power connection problems.

Commercial developer James Morse, of Nextcolour Ltd, has complained to National Grid and said Vale of Glamorgan Council, which is a project partner, has been very supportive.

“I’ve never had a problem like this,” he said. “We’ve got a utilities expert – he’s never seen anything like this.”

Mr Morse said the former toilet block at Nell’s Point, near Whitmore Bay on Barry Island, was a “wreck” when he bought the Grade II-listed building.

He said he got planning consent for the redevelopment in January 2025 and began work four months later. Cafe-bar chain Loungers Ltd will occupy the main space while a coffee retailer will operate the other unit at a later point.

Mr Morse said he paid National Grid £58,000 plus VAT last winter to connect power to the site from a substation the other side of Nell’s Point car park, which required a 154m trench.

Mr Morse said National Grid contractors began what he said was a two-week job in mid-March to dig the trench but that he wasn’t happy with the pace of work. He said he spoke to the contractors and claimed he was told to mind his own business.

He said a day or two later he was sent an additional bill of £36,000 plus VAT via National Grid because of extra work needed due to the thickness of the concrete that had to be dug up.

Unwilling to pay Mr Morse said his company did the remaining trench work and completed it in four days save for a short section closest to the substation in order to avoid disruption.

He added: “When we got the details of the scheme we found out they were going to link in with an existing pipe for 35m of the dig.”

Waiting to arrange

Mr Morse said he’s still trying to arrange for electricity to be hooked up and that he can’t lay paving in front of the building, paint it, or replace one of the windows because of the open trench.

Speaking in late March Mr Morse said the building was on course to open in mid-May. That’s been put back and the target date is June 3 but power is critical.

He said he’s complained to National Grid but has been unable to escalate it and still hasn’t received a complaint reference number. “Something is amiss,” he said. “It seems very strange.”

A spokesman for National Grid electricity distribution said it was aware of the case at Nell’s Point and was in contact with the customer.

“The project has involved some changes to the original scope of works, including excavation, and we are reviewing the details to ensure that costs and responsibilities are clearly understood,” she said.

“We are continuing to work with the customer to progress the connection as quickly as possible and the matter is also being managed through our standard complaints process.”

No changes to scheme

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Mr Morse if he’d requested any changes to the scheme that had been agreed with National Grid and he said he hadn’t.

Vale of Glamorgan Council leader Lis Burnett said the authority has been in contact with National Grid to request the situation is resolved as quickly as possible.

“While the grid connection agreement itself is a matter between the developer Nextcolour and National Grid, we are keen to see the works in the car park finished as soon as possible to minimise disruption, particularly as we head into the busy summer period,” said Cllr Burnett.

“The developer applied for the connection earlier this year in an effort to avoid disruption to visitors and tourists so it is disappointing that the ongoing delay has meant the works have not yet been completed and is also preventing Nextcolour and Loungers from opening what will be an exciting new venue on Barry Island.”

Around 30 jobs will be created at the new Morio Lounge, as it’ll be called.

Excitement about opening

Lounge managing director Kate Eastwood said the company was sorry the launch date of the venue was being pushed back. “We know how much excitement there is locally and we’re just as eager to open the doors but unfortunately we have some utility installation delays,” she said. “It really will be worth the wait.”

Mr Morse, who created the Oyster Wharf restaurant and bar development in Mumbles, said Nextcolour Ltd was investing £1.2m in the Nell’s Point project and the council had also provided a grant.

“When we bought the building off the council it was an absolute wreck,” he said. “We’ve put a new roof on and done everything correctly. The difference to what it was is great.”

The toilet block dates from 1923, had been empty for a long period, and is next to the Wales coast path.