Delays in home adaptations putting older people’s health at risk – Older People’s Commissioner

Older people across Wales are waiting more than a year for vital adaptations to their homes, according to a new report that warns the delays are putting people’s health, safety and independence at risk.

The report by the Rhian Bowen-Davies, the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales, found that the average wait for home adaptations funded through Disabled Facilities Grants (DFGs) now stands at 370 days. In one area, the average wait is almost two years.

The Commissioner said the delays can leave older people unable to move safely around their homes or carry out basic everyday tasks.

Home adaptations funded through DFGs can include measures such as stairlifts, accessible bathrooms and ramps to help people remain living independently.

The findings are based on information gathered from local authorities across Wales about the time it takes to complete adaptation works funded through the grant scheme.

Waiting times rising

The report suggests waiting times have increased sharply over the past few years.

In 2019, the average wait for adaptations was 207 days, meaning the current figure represents an increase of nearly 80%.

In around half of local authority areas, waiting times were found to be even longer than the national average, with some people waiting many months more for work to be completed.

The Commissioner warned that the consequences can be serious.

Older people waiting for adaptations may struggle to use stairs, access bathrooms or move safely around their homes. In some cases, the report said, long waits have resulted in falls or other injuries, leading to hospital admissions or moves into residential care that might otherwise have been avoided.

Preventable injuries

The report also highlights the wider impact on public services, with preventable injuries increasing demand on the NHS and social care services.

Difficult system

The Commissioner’s investigation also identified a number of structural problems within the current system.

Many older people described the Disabled Facilities Grant process as complex and difficult to navigate, while local authorities reported growing pressure from rising costs and increasing demand.

The way grants are delivered also varies between local authorities, including differences in how means testing is applied.

Data about the scheme is limited and published infrequently, the report says, making it harder to properly scrutinise how effectively the system is working.

The Commissioner also raised concerns about potential inequalities in access to support.

Data provided by local authorities suggests that Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people are under-represented among grant recipients, accounting for just 1.3% of those receiving DFGs, despite representing around 6% of the population in Wales.

Impact on independence

The Commissioner said suitable housing plays a key role in enabling people to live well as they age.

Polling carried out by her office found that almost one in five people aged over 60 in Wales – around 178,000 people – have difficulty moving around their homes, including problems with stairs or bathroom facilities.

Rhian Bowen-Davies said adaptations are often essential to allow older people to remain living independently.

She said delays can mean people become increasingly dependent on others while waiting for work to be completed.

She also warned that the problem can have wider consequences.

“Prolonged waits have led to older people experiencing falls or suffering injuries,” she said, adding that this can create significant personal costs for individuals as well as placing additional strain on health and social care services.

Action

The report makes a series of recommendations aimed at improving the system.

These include improving the quality and availability of data on Disabled Facilities Grants, updating national guidance and service standards, and increasing engagement with ethnic minority communities to ensure they can access support.

The Commissioner is also calling on the Welsh Government to work with local authorities and housing support organisations to update national guidance on housing adaptations.

She said additional funding announced by the UK Government earlier this year could also be used to tackle bottlenecks in the system, for example by increasing short-term capacity to speed up assessments or approvals.

The Commissioner said action was needed both immediately and over the longer term to ensure older people can access the adaptations they need.

“It’s crucial that action is delivered both immediately and in the longer-term to ensure that older people across Wales can access the adaptations they need to be safe, healthy and independent at home.”