Deliveroo e-bike riders travelling too fast will be banned from platform

Deliveroo drivers riding illegal e-bikes too fast could be banned from the platform, the delivery service has said.

The company has said it will be introducing technology to better monitor when a rider is sustaining speeds that a bicycle or legal e-bike could not reasonably reach.

In these cases, Deliveroo said it would contact the rider about their vehicle before removing their access to the platform if they have knowingly registered an incorrect vehicle or the issue continues.

Under UK law, e-bikes must meet certain safety regulations, including their electric motors only working when the pedals are turned, and cutting out when a speed of 15.5mph is reached.

Their electric motor must also have a maximum power output of 250 watts.

However, e-bike conversion kits can be purchased online which enable riders to fit motor and battery systems that exceed legal power or speed limits.

As part of a campaign on road safety, Deliveroo said it was calling on the Government to ban the sale of unsafe conversion kits to the public.

Paul Bedford, the company’s policy and sustainability director, said: “The safety of our riders and the public on the roads is a priority for us, and we take that responsibility incredibly seriously.

“That’s why we’re launching the Ride Safe campaign, in an effort to make our roads safer for everyone.

“We’re calling on the Government to go one step further and stop this problem at its source, because anyone can buy these kits, fit them to any bike, and put themselves and others at risk.

“We think our industry has a responsibility to lead on e-bike safety, and we want the law to catch up.”

Deliveroo’s campaign was welcomed by Transport for London and London Fire Brigade, who recorded 171 e-bike fires last year, according to figures obtained by the Press Association.

E-bike and e-scooter fires are often caused by the failure of batteries, conversion kits or chargers.

Products bought from online marketplaces have been found to be at greater risk of malfunctioning than those sold by established retailers because they are not subjected to the same level of regulation.

Richard Field, deputy assistant commissioner at London Fire Brigade, said: “We support this call from Deliveroo for a ban on the sale of unsafe conversion kits.

“Our firefighters are regularly attending very dangerous fires caused by converted push bikes.

“Lithium batteries on push bikes have caused a significant number of fires in London when they are poorly installed or use incompatible components, like chargers.

“We would always recommend getting a professional or competent person to carry out a conversion and make sure to buy a battery from a reputable seller and that it is not second-hand.”

Dame Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, said: “Dangerous and non-compliant e-bike conversion kits pose a serious fire risk, and I strongly support action to stop them being sold online and on our high streets.

“I have seen the devastating consequences of unsafe e-bike batteries and equipment first-hand in my own constituency, and it is not something I want any other family to go through.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “E-bikes that have been modified to be faster and more powerful than the rules allow are motorbikes, and unless they have been registered, taxed and insured, they have no place on our roads.

“We’ve given police stronger powers to seize vehicles without needing to issue a warning, and we are cracking down on unsafe products sold online.”