‘Delivery not division’: Kinnock expects ‘destabilisation’ if Wales gets parity with Scotland

Stephen Price

Welsh Secretary Stephen Kinnock has been criticised for saying he is not “entirely convinced” of the case for giving more powers to the Welsh Government.

Speaking to LBC in a widely-shared interview, the son of Lord Neil Kinnock and newly-announced Welsh Secretary said: “There is a strong case in my opinion for the police to work as they currently work, for the Crown Estate to work as it currently works.

“Because if you change it, the destabilisation that comes from that, you could end up, if you like, throwing the baby out with the bath water and I don’t think that’s anything that anyone wants to see.

“So I am absolutely ready to listen and engage in dialogue about what is best for the people of Wales.

“What I don’t want to do is get caught up in endless constitutional wrangling. Because we should be about delivery not division.

The new Secretary of State for Wales has hinted to LBC News devolving some key powers may not be on the cards. Stephen Kinnock has suggested there’ll be a better relationship between Wales and Westminster, though. pic.twitter.com/kDb0B7rmEk — LBC News Wales (@LBCNewsWales) July 22, 2026

Responding to the video on X, Liz Saville Roberts MP wrote: “Wales has given a clear mandate for powers over justice, the Crown Estate and rail.

“The new Secretary of State says no.

“It seems the commitment to ‘empower communities through devolution’ stops at the Welsh border.”

Others on X were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: “Really doesn’t sound like the start of “a better relationship” does it?”

While another from Scotland wrote: “There you go Wales. You voted Labour out the door in May and yet they still call the tune. We’ve had it for years in Scotland. Things need to be different.”

All of Wales’ 22 local authorities have now backed a call for control of the Crown Estates land and seabed assets to be devolved to Wales.

The Crown Estate controls vast areas of Welsh land and sea, including 65 per cent of the foreshore and riverbed and over 50,000 acres of land, and returns profits to the UK Treasury.

YesCymru Director Rob Hughes said: “With unanimous support across all local authorities and the Senedd, the message from Wales is loud and clear. We call once again on the UK Government to do the right thing and transfer control of the Crown Estate to Wales.”

“Decisions affecting Wales should be made in Wales”

Prime Minister Andy Burnham will hold his first face-to-face talks with Wales’ First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth today, with the Welsh Government set to press the case for greater powers and a fairer funding settlement.

The meeting in Glasgow, which will also include Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, comes as the new Prime Minister begins engaging with the devolved governments following his election victory.

While Burnham has long backed further devolution, both Rhun ap Iorwerth and Swinney lead parties that support independence for their nations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plaid Cymru (@plaidcymruwales)

Ahead of the talks, the Prime Minister ruled out discussing independence referendums, saying his focus was instead on economic growth and improving living standards across the UK.

“When I say we need good growth in every postcode, I mean every postcode across the whole of the UK. Every place and every person matters,” he said.

“I’m not focused on point scoring or discussing constitutional changes like referendums, I want practical measures to help people live well and bring back hope.

“That’s why I’m giving families more breathing space with help on the cost of living, which I have started this week by taking VAT off electricity bills, saving money for millions of households.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth said he would use the meeting to argue that Wales should have powers comparable to those enjoyed by Scotland and to press for changes to how Wales is funded.

“I look forward to meeting the Prime Minister in Glasgow today. It is fitting that we meet in Scotland, as it underlines Wales’ case for parity of powers and a fairer funding model that reflects our needs,” he said.

“‘Number 10 North’ must not become just Whitehall with a different postcode. I agree wholeheartedly on empowering communities – it’s at the heart of my politics – but decisions affecting Wales should be made in Wales, and it is for the Welsh Government and our Senedd to work with the people of Wales on how power is exercised and shared within our nation.

“At a time when families are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living, I am also keen to discuss how our governments can work together as equal partners to deliver improvements to the lives of people in Wales.”

The Glasgow meeting will be Burnham’s first with the leaders of both Wales and Scotland since entering Downing Street and comes ahead of a wider tour of the UK, with meetings planned with Northern Ireland’s leaders next month.

The Prime Minister is also due to attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games while in Glasgow.

The meeting follows criticism from Swinney over the expected appointment of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to the House of Lords and a ministerial role, with the Scottish First Minister accusing him of hypocrisy after previously saying he had no interest in joining the upper chamber.

Speaking on Wednesday, Burnham also suggested raising the income tax personal allowance could be considered at the Budget, although he made no immediate commitment to do so after reintroducing the £2 cap on bus fares in England as part of measures aimed at easing the cost of living.

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