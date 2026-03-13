Demand for temporary accommodation across a Welsh county has continued to rise ‘significantly’

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Demand for temporary accommodation and homelessness services across Bridgend have continued to rise “significantly” despite a number of measures taken to reduce costs by the council.

The discussions were held at a council cabinet meeting where members heard how the number of households in temporary accommodation across the borough had consistently gone up since 2019.

The figures were presented to council bosses as part of an update on the service where they also gave approval for officers to enter into further agreements with private accommodation providers to enable the “continuation of short-term arrangements”.

Data given at the meeting showed the number of households in temporary accommodation in Bridgend in 2019 was 83 though by January 2026 this had climbed to 296.

It also showed consistent increases in the number of individuals in temporary accommodation with single-person households shown to make up 75% of all those temporary accommodation.

Additionally the report noted a major rise in the number of applicants on the Bridgend Common Housing Register since the 2019-20 financial year which it said was driven by the cost-of-living crisis and a challenging private rented sector.

The report said: “The demand for homelessness and temporary accommodation services has been compounded by a wider increase in demand for social housing.

“The total number of applicants on the Bridgend Common Housing Register at the end of each year has increased substantially. In 2019-20 there were 816 households on the Common Housing Register.

“At the end of January 2026 there were around 3,500 households on the Common Housing Register.

“A combination of the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and a challenging private rented sector are key drivers behind this demand.”

Speaking at the meeting council leader John Spanswick praised the work of officers and said despite the rise in demand for services they had driven down the cost of delivering them by around 21% or £1m.

This came after the council purchased three of their own properties to be used as temporary accommodation along with a capital programme to “increase affordable housing options”.

Cllr Neelo Farr said the three properties purchased for HMOs were reducing their costs “tremendously” with funding now in place to buy three more over the next 12 months.

The report also noted that upscaling this positive work was still considered medium-to-long-term with agreements needed with accommodation providers such as guesthouses, holiday lets, and other properties to address the immediate pressures seen.

Cabinet members in attendance approved plans to temporarily suspend contract procedure rules for agreements to be made directly with providers for up to 12 months or three years where there is value for money.

Cllr Farr said: “This approach ensures that vulnerable people continue to have safe suitable accommodation while longer-term solutions such as increasing affordable housing and supported accommodation are developed to reduce reliance on temporary accommodations.”