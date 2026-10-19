Dementia residents turn back the years on first-ever ‘Memory Train’

Nation Cymru staff

Care home residents living with dementia were taken on a nostalgic “trip down memory train” through the picturesque Dee Valley.

Around 50 residents from Pendine Park’s care homes in Wrexham travelled on the first dedicated Memory Train service between Llangollen and Corwen.

The special trip was organised by Llangollen Railway and Pendine Park to mark World Alzheimer’s Day, with the leisurely journey designed to spark memories of rail travel from years gone by.

The idea came from railway manager Dave Hennigan whose grandmother died after suffering Alzheimer’s.

He hopes the new initiative will become the first of many trips for people with dementia.

Entertainment was provided on the platform in Llangollen by Corwen musician Chris Sims who played the piano and sang nostalgic hits including Blue Moon, Blueberry Hill, It’s a Long Way to Tipperary and Show Me the Way to Go Home.

During the journey, Dee Valley Tours guide Louise Scotcher was on hand to tell the residents about the history of the railway and the region, as well as talk to them about their train experiences.

The residents were treated to snacks and drinks on arriving at Corwen and then enjoyed tea and cake on the platform back at Llangollen on their return.

Pendine Park owner Mario Kreft MBE said: “I think it was a fantastic experience for our residents, a real trip down memory train.

“Dave Hennigan and everyone from the railway trust in Llangollen have done a wonderful job in organising such a memorable occasion.

“We know Dave from his involvement with the Llangollen Eisteddfod which we support, and the idea he came up with of our residents going on this first Memory Train was an offer too good to refuse.

“Trains and railways bring back such wonderful memories for many of our residents, I suppose as a child so many people would say they wanted to be a train driver.

“This is the first Memory Train, and we have supported in various ways the Llangollen trust that runs the railway, and they are all volunteers, just a group of hugely committed people, so it is fantastic to be working with them on this new venture.

Dave Hennigan said: “My grandma had Alzheimer’s and I felt strongly there was not enough support and not enough engaging things for her to do when she was suffering.

“That stuck in my head and the idea for the Memory Train came from a discussion with Mario.

“Our first Memory Train was made possible with generous support from Dementia Aware Denbighshire, helping us raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.”

Sarah Edwards, Pendine Park’s consultant artist in residence, organised the trip for the residents.

She said: “It was wonderful to see the joy on our residents’ faces and them reminiscing about their past travels on trains.

“And you do get such wonderful views of the Welsh countryside from this train, you can’t really ask for more.

“The railway trust have been wonderful with our residents and we can’t thank them enough, they have been so helpful and caring.

“There was such a lovely atmosphere on the train and everyone enjoyed themselves so much.”

The sentimental journey certainly brought back happy memories for the residents who enjoyed their trip down the tracks.

Resident Gwen Davies said: “The journey was absolutely lovely, you get wonderful views of the countryside from the train.

“I would go on trains years ago, but nothing like this, it is a nice way to spend the day and brings back some very good memories.”

Irene Bishop said: “I loved the train trip, it felt like I was out looking for my friends.

“I love trains, though I never want them to go too fast, so this journey was lovely.

“It is nice for us all to be together and enjoying the day.”

Pianist and singer Chris Sims was delighted to play a part in the first Memory Train.

He performed as the residents and staff got on to the train at Llangollen, and performed again after they returned to the town after their trip out.

Chris, who appeared in the first series of the Channel 4 music competition show The Piano in 2023, said: “I used to play at Pendine Park’s homes, so I know the organisation very well, I used to do a lot of care homes, all over Wales.”

Dee Valley Tours guide Louise Scotcher said she was thrilled to be the guide on the first Memory Train on the Llangollen Railway.

Louise, who qualified to be a guide with the North Wales Tourist Guide Association three years ago, said: “Because it was a Memory Train, I spoke about the train being from the 1950s and spoke to the residents about what they could remember about trains from that era.

“I have been a guide on this railway with other groups about six or seven times before, and also work on other railways, so I have become something of a train enthusiast, I really enjoy it.”

The next Memory Trains will be running on Friday, 30 October 10am-12.30pm, Friday 26 March 10am – 12.30pm and Thursday 1 April 10-12pm. If people want to travel with their loved ones on the memory train, then please contact the Railway on 01978 860979 or email [email protected]

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