Demolition approved for £2.5m cottage at centre of housing plans

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The demolition of a £2.5m cottage to make way for a large potential housing development and a carbon capture pipeline has been given the green light.

Pingott Cottage in Ewloe Green, Hawarden sits at the hub of two major development schemes – a revised 276-home development proposed by Castle Green Homes off Holywell Road and the Hynet carbon capture pipeline.

According to documents published by Companies House, the cottage was sold to Castle Green for £2.5m in February this year.

Now Flintshire County Council’s planning officers have told Cheshire Demolition, who applied to knock down the property on behalf of Castle Green Homes, that permission to carry out the work was not required.

The ruling clears the way for the cottage to be demolished to make way for the planned housing scheme.

Pingott Cottage sits within the boundary of Castle Green’s proposed housing estate – which has not yet received approval from Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee – and needs to be cleared to make way for some of the intended houses.

The cottage also sits above a subterranean pathway for Hynet. The project to pipe carbon emissions from Stanlow in Cheshire, Deeside and Padeswood via Point of Ayr to be stored in empty gas wells in the Irish Sea has secured the subsoil rights running right below the cottage – and potentially any future houses on the site.

Flintshire County Council is due to make a decision on Castle Green’s housing plan by Friday, July 3.

A previous application to build 315 homes on the site was rejected by the committee in December on the grounds of housing density. Last month fresh plans were submitted for 276 homes on the same footprint.

The proposals have received 35 local objections already, including from Fflint Wrecsam Senedd member Sam Rowlands.