Demolition of Anglesey nursing home to create new 46 bed facility comes before planners

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A plan to knock down a long-established Anglesey nursing home and replace it with a new facility has been submitted.

Anglesey County Council has received a full planning application concerning the development at Fairways Nursing Home in Trearddur Bay.

The scheme is for the demolition of the existing 37-bed facility and the construction of a new 46-bedroom nursing home.

The submission has been made by Fairways Care Ltd.

The existing nursing home is located on land to the north of Lon St Ffraid, in Trearddur Bay.

Alterations

The plans describe how the nursing home was formed in 1986 following a change of use from two individual dwellings into a nursing home and the construction of a new link corridor.

“Successive alterations and extensions were implemented over many years to increase occupancy and improve facilities,” documents stated.

“Currently, Fairways is a 37-bedroom nursing home with communal lounges, dining areas, outdoor terrace and secluded gardens.

“The proposals represent a continuation of the established nursing home use within a much-improved building environment.

“The proposals also include an increase from 37 to 46 bedrooms which responds to a recognised need.

“The Head of Adult Services at Isle of Anglesey County Council has affirmed there is a demand for additional care home capacity on Ynys Mon and that the need is expected to increase over coming years due to demographical population change and market trends.”

The proposals also describe how Fairways was the first nursing home to be established on Anglesey.

Pioneer

“With a handful of staff and just eight rooms, it was a pioneer in providing an alternative to living in hospital for local elderly people who were unwell,” it states.

“Since then, Fairways has grown into a valued local resource and has provided care solutions to many hundreds of Anglesey families.”

It adds that the “client is seeking to create a purpose-built, fully accessible nursing home that provides safe, comfortable and enriching accommodation for its residents”.

The bedrooms would be of a “good size” with a small sitting area beside each window for the resident.

‘Generous’

Every bedroom would have an individual en-suite containing an accessible shower, toilet and wash basin.

“Generous” communal spaces will be provided on each residential floor to include a main lounge area, a quiet lounge and dining room.

And it states that ancillary spaces such as the nurse bay, toilets, storage and lift would be located close by.

The plans add: “The ground floor shall include the main entrance that leads directly into the reception and an open plan meeting area for residents and visitors.

“Provision should be made for activity rooms, a salon, function area together with support spaces for administration, catering, laundry, plant, maintenance and staff accommodation.

“The accommodation is to feel open and airy with plenty of natural daylight and ventilation.

“There should be good connectivity with outside spaces using large windows, access to secure gardens with plenty of seating and balcony spaces with views towards the coastline.”

The developers hope the scheme could create 40 full time and 22 part-time jobs.

The home currently employs 28 staff full time, and 22 part time in total.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

