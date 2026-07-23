Demolition of community centre to make way for £1.7m scouts and guides hall

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh county borough council has approved planning permission for a new £1.7 million scouts and guides hall to be built on the site of a community centre set to be demolished.

Rhosddu community centre will make way for the new building, with Wrexham Council building and funding the work as part of the wider Wrexham Gateway project.

According to the proposals, the existing single-storey building on Prices Lane Playing Fields will be knocked down and in its place will be built a two-storey hall which will play host to Scouts and Guides groups as well as allowing for activities such as badminton.

The two-storey structure will take up a slightly larger footprint than the original community centre – it will be six metres nearer to Price’s Lane itself – and will be identical to the originally-proposed building that was to be built on Crescent Road car park.

That original location was rejected by the Scouts and Guides.

The facility will have 24 car parking spaces, including two disabled bays, plus a drop-off space outside. There will also be a bike store and dedicated entrance for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Proud’

Leader of Wrexham Council Cllr Mark Pritchard said: “We’re proud to support the Scouts and Guides as they move into their new home in Rhosddu.

“These groups play a vital role in developing our young people, and it’s important they have a base that reflects the value they bring to our communities.”

Cllr I David Bithell MBE, the local member for the Wrexham scouts, added: “I’m delighted we’ve secured a location that not only meets their current needs but forms part of a longer-term vision.

“Reusing the Rhosddu site keeps the Scouts and Guides active and visible in the community, and sets the stage for modern, purpose-built facilities that will benefit generations to come.”

Wrexham Scouts themselves also welcomed the news.

“As the district lead volunteer for Wrexham Scouts, I am delighted that our headquarters will be relocating to the new community centre in Rhosddu,” said Joanne Briggs. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to be an even more visible and active part of the local community.

“Scouting plays a vital role in developing young people, and it’s important that we have a dedicated space that meets our needs. The new facility will allow us to continue thriving and providing valuable experiences for the youth of Wrexham.

“We very much look forward to moving into this community-focused setting and being able to work even more closely with local residents. This relocation is a positive step that will benefit both the Scouts and the wider Rhosddu area for generations to come.”

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