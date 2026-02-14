Demolition of former community centre delayed over noise concerns

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to demolish a former community centre has suffered a setback as the city council has requested further plans to protect residents from noise and vibrations.

Cardiff Council has decided that the proposed demolition of the former Salvation Army Centre on Walker Road, Splott needs prior approval before it is carried out.

The decision notice reads: “the Local Planning Authority considers that the proposal may have a significant impact on its surroundings.

“Regulation of the means of demolition and restoration of the site is, therefore, required in the interests of local amenity.”

A management plan has been requested by the council that outlines the noise and management of noise and vibration generated during the demolition to “reduce potential impacts to residents in close proximity”.

The demolition of the site is being proposed to make way for affordable housing.

The proposal was submitted by the Cardiff Community Housing Association.

Planning documents read: “In terms of the loss of the facility, a wide range of community facilities are available in the immediate vicinity, including another Salvation Army-operated community centre on East Moors Road, located within walking distance of the site, and fulfilling the role previously provided by the Walker Road facility.”

According to the plans, the Salvation Army has “confirmed their intention to vacate the premises” with their services continuing at a different nearby centre.

Due to the “highly sustainable location” of the site as well as its proximity to public transport and position within a residential area, its redevelopment as housing is called a “compatible use” in plans.

Proposed working hours for the site are between 8:00-17:30 on weekdays.

The demolition statement reads: “Vehicular movements from the site to the highway should not take place between the peak period.”

It continues: “These periods are advised as 08.30am to 9.15am and 3.15pm to 4pm.”

The site of the now-demolished New Fleurs nightclub will provide parking for the site as well as a “layover” area during the works.

The building was “purpose-built” as a police station in the 1970s before being acquired by the Salvation Army in 1983 and has been used for “a range of religious and community purposes” ever since.

It contained the former Salvation Army community centre, café and charity shop.