Demolition planned for derelict building at former secret World War II aircraft site

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A plan has been put forward for the demolition of a derelict building posing a “safety risk” on the site of a former secret World War II aircraft factory.

Planning permission is being sought to knock down the former office block at the west end of the former Laird’s industrial site at Llanfaes, near Beaumaris.

Anglesey County Council planners have received the application from Excelsior Properties through the agent Cadnant Planning.

The industrial location used to be the home of Saunders Row during World War II.

The RAF used it to convert American Catalina flying boats for anti-submarine work.

The site later merged in the 1960s with Cammell Laird and became Laird (Anglesey) Ltd – known locally as Laird’s.

Landing craft

It went on to produce landing craft and assault boats for the British forces in the Falklands as well as ship radar aerials, airport fuel tankers and air bridges.

After the War the business was adapted to manufacture buses, torpedo boats and aluminium-related engineering products.

At its height the site employed almost 2,000 people who were bussed in, but has remained largely derelict for decades despite its rich history, which included being part of the space race. One of its employees Tecwyn Roberts, went on to become a key figure in the USA’s manned space flight programme.

A report into the ecology of the site has stated that the office building was in a “poor state of repair and poses a risk to public safety”.

The comments came after an ecological survey was commissioned.

It was noted: “Due to health and safety concerns the interior of the building was not accessible, however an examination was undertaken from the exterior, via broken windowpanes.”

The report said the building was constructed from a combination of prefabricated materials and brick and had flat, bitumen covered roofs.

“There were several broken windowpanes on the front elevation where bats and birds could potentially gain fly-through access but no obvious bat roosting features on the exterior,” it stated.

Songbirds

However, dense ivy growth on part of the building provided “potential habitat for nesting songbirds”, although “no evidence of bats or nesting birds were found during the inspection,” it stated.

The report said the building had the potential to support nesting birds and that “precautionary mitigation measures should be taken immediately prior to and during demolition”.

These included removing ivy growth on the building and scrub in the immediate vicinity, under the supervision of the ecologist.

A “watching brief” should also be undertaken by the ecologist throughout the duration of the demolition, and if any active nests were found during demolition, all works must cease before the ecologist has advised on further action”.

The planning application stated the derelict, former office block was in an “extremely poor condition which is worsening and is therefore a safety hazard”.

The building would see it being broken down using an extractor or digger by a qualified contractor, already appointed, but leaving its foundations.

Public comments on the plans are open until March 26 on the council’s online planning portal.