Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to demolish vandalised buildings surrounding a historic seaside landmark have been backed by councillors, despite concerns that the site could be left empty for years with no redevelopment plans in place.

Conwy County Council applied to its own planning department to demolish the commercial buildings and associated structures surrounding the Grade II listed former pier entrance building on Marine Drive, Rhos Point, with the listed tower building set to remain.

The applications, submitted on behalf of the authority by Mr Bleddyn Evans, relate solely to demolition works, with no replacement buildings or redevelopment proposals included.

The authority has received funding from the UK Government’s Local Growth Fund (LGF) to remove the buildings, which have been subjected to repeated break-ins and vandalism.

The former pier entrance building is a hexagonal stone structure dating from around 1895, where visitors to the old pier would have paid their admission fees.

The buildings proposed for demolition include a former bistro and a fishing-trip retail unit.

Other structures on the site opposite the Rhos Fynach pub include low brick walls marking out landscaped areas and several dressed limestone pillars, some of which previously supported a canopy.

Several councillors raised concerns about what would happen to the site after demolition, particularly given the absence of a replacement scheme.

Cllr Jo Nuttall said: “As local ward member, I do want to see Rhos Point improved. It is an important part of Rhos on Sea, and I welcome the opportunity to make the area more attractive and bring life back to the site. I am concerned we must not lose the important historical features in the process.

“I understand the reason being put forward for demolishing the later building, but I would like some clarification on the historic pillars and other structures around the site.”

Officers confirmed that the limestone pillars were also proposed for demolition.

Cllr Nuttall said she wanted the pillars to remain, but officers explained that the committee had to consider the application as submitted.

Cllr Nuttall also highlighted litter and graffiti behind the buildings, which she said were associated with anti-social behaviour.

Cllr David Carr said that with no replacement plan in place, he was worried that the land could be left empty for years, pointing to a similar situation at Colwyn Bay’s now-demolished Market Hall next door to Wetherspoons.

“When the old market hall was demolished, that was just left for ten years,” he said.

“And I think some of it has been sold off to Wetherspoons now. It just got left. In my ward on Coed Coch Road, the old toilets that used to exist, I’ve inquired about that. They don’t belong to the council anymore. They are just there derelict.

“And those are some of the problems we’ve got. When we walk away, things are left derelict. So perhaps we can put some kind of insurance that this doesn’t happen in this case.”

Cllr Alan Hunter said the area must be made “as presentable as possible” after demolition but proposed that the committee should back the move.

He said: “If I can be assured the area will be made good and not look like a demolished building site, I’ll be happy to propose we go with the officer’s recommendation.”

Cllr Nia Owen said: “I’m happy to second the proposal. You have to make a mess sometimes to make things good. And I think that is the situation here. If any development comes forward in the future, we must prepare the ground for that. So I am happy to second the proposal.

“It is breaking eggs to make an omelette, isn’t it?”

The committee backed the plans with six votes in favour and four abstentions.