Demolition plans for former egg factory in danger of ‘imminent collapse’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A former egg-packing factory could be torn down amid safety concerns, after a demolition application was submitted by the local council’s planning department.

The building on Berwyn Street in Llangollen is described in the application to Denbighshire planners as “structurally unsound and in danger of imminent collapse”, as well as being a serious threat to at least three neighbouring houses.

Applicant Rescue 3 Europe Ltd has lodged a prior notification request to demolish the disused depot, citing risks to health and safety, with a structural inspection report provided in support.

Health and safety

The report stated: “The demolition of the property must take into consideration the health and safety of the public and workers, the safety of the neighbouring properties, particularly those sharing a party wall with the building, and the appropriate management and disposal of waste.

“All demolition works must be carried out in accordance with the Code of Practice for full and partial demolition. Relevant local authority guidelines must also be followed. The roof and floor structures are in a very poor condition and should be treated as unstable.

Unstable

The statement added: “Works within the building should be avoided until the unstable elements have been removed. A key consideration of the demolition is the junction between the property and the attached cottages, particularly the roof truss embedded in the party wall and the shared wall plate of the eastern cross wing. Caution must be taken to ensure the removal of the roof structure does not impact the adjacent property. There is a risk that the collapse of the main roof would result in the timber truss and wall plate being pulled away from the neighbouring property, potentially resulting in significant damage.”

If approved, the demolition could begin on 21 July and be completed by 4 August 2025.

Rubble would be cleared as part of a planned redevelopment of the site.

