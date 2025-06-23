Demolition work to get underway for new £20 million primary school development

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

The first phase of demolition work could begin at a primary school over the summer holidays, in preparation for a new £20 million replacement.

Plans show that Caerphilly’s Plasyfelin Primary School’s infants’ block and staff room are to be razed, to clear the site for the construction of the new facility.

Senior figures at Caerphilly County Borough Council hope the replacement school will be a “first-class educational experience” for pupils, and also mean more children can attend the school.

£20 million

Previous reports show the project will cost more than £20 million, with the council contributing around £5.7 million.

The plan is to demolish the existing buildings in phases, allowing learning to continue on the site until the new school is ready.

Some classrooms will be moved into temporary structures while that work takes place.

A notice for the first phase shows proposed demolition would begin no sooner than Monday July 21.

If approved, the site will be fenced off while the demolition is carried out.

Documents show the demolition works are expected to be completed by Monday October 20.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 25/0346/NOTD.

