Demolition works get underway at ‘eyesore’ motel

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Demolition works for a multi-million-pound scheme to redevelop a derelict motel, described as “one of the last true blots on our county’s landscape” have started.

In an application approved by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s May development management committee, Nick Neumann of Newgale Holidays was granted permission to redevelop the former Roch Gate Motel to a mixed commercial and community use hub called ‘The Gate,’ including a village shop/post office, bistro/restaurant, and a tourism development of 18 holiday lodges.

The vacant derelict former motel – dubbed an “eyesore” in previous applications – closed back in 2008 and has a history of later approved planning schemes, including as a bespoke hotel and an affordable housing scheme, but none came to fruition.

Speaking at the May meeting, applicant Nick Neumann, who has become a county councillor since the scheme was first mooted, said: “The former Roch Gate Motel located at the gateway to the St Davids Peninsula on the A487 is somewhat famous for the wrong reasons as it remains one of the last true blots on our county’s landscape. Namely the ‘pink palace’ has remained dormant for nearly 20 years slowly deteriorating in condition whilst various proposals have come forward and never materialised.

“The site, originally a former World War 2 radar station which became a commercial premises including motel, restaurant, spa and events facility in the early 1960s, was a much-loved popular venue for nearly 50 years before closing its doors in 2008.

“Today we still receive comments from people who loved the motel back in the day.”

He added: “The proposal will bring a significant multi-million-pound investment into the community, create 18 FTE jobs, restore lost community provisions, and will see the revitalisation of the brownfield site with a new exciting provision to our growing community of Roch.”

Other speakers at the meeting raised their support for the proposals, with former community council chair, and chair of the Nolton and Roch community Land Trust, David Smith saying the scheme would “significantly enhance the convenience and wellbeing of local residents,” as well as creating jobs and would “replace a decaying eyesore that is a blight on the community”.

Tarnished

Current community council chair Michael Harries said the community has been “tarnished by a pink monstrosity eyesore” since the motel closed in 2008.

Speaking as the demolition got underway, Cllr Neumann said: “I’m just happy that we can finally make a start on the project and bring the vision for ‘The Gate’ to life. It’s been nearly three years since we bought the site so it’s great to be finally making a start. Thank you to everyone who has supported us thus far.”