Dense fog warning issued for parts of north and mid Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of north and mid Wales, with dense fog expected to reduce visibility to below 100 metres in places overnight.

The Met Office warning runs from 6pm on Monday 9 November until 10am on Tuesday 10 November.

Areas covered in Powys include Welshpool, Montgomery, Newtown, Llandrindod Wells, Knighton and Presteigne. The warning also extends across parts of England.

Forecasters warned that journeys could take longer, with possible delays to bus and train services. Flights could also be delayed or cancelled across the wider warning area.

The fog is expected to thicken on Monday evening and become dense at times overnight before gradually clearing on Tuesday morning.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said light winds and clear skies had allowed fog to form, while weak November sunshine had made it slow to clear.

“We’re expecting one more night of dense fog, with a warning in place for some areas. Increasing cloud and wind should then limit further widespread fog from developing.”

Rain is expected to move into south and mid Wales on Tuesday before spreading north. Colder weather is forecast later in the week, with frost possible.