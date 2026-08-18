Dental firm investigates manager’s Islamophobic posts

Martin Shipton

A Reform UK-supporting rugby player is under investigation by the dental care company that employs her as a manager after a series of Islamophobic and anti-Welsh comments made by her on social media came to light.

Kirsty Fisher manages a number of dental practices in the Swansea area for mydentist, the UK’s largest dental care provider. She has also played as a forward for Pembroke RFC’s women’s team since 2019.

Under a social media post from an account called The media SOI stating: “600 migrants housed in an ex-military base in Wethersfield in Essex have gone on hunger strike due to ‘not having much to do’, Ms Fisher wrote: “Let them starve.”

Another post asked ‘Should Islam be banned in the UK?’, to which Ms Fisher responded: “YES.”

On another occasion she posted: “I can’t wait for the illegals to find out how kind we are. Maybe that will stop them raping and murdering us.”

Under a picture taken at the Nelson Lancashire 2025 Muslim Parade, captioned ‘What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you see this’, Ms Fisher posted a message saying: “Britain wake the f up, time to deport the lot.”

An account called America Recharged posted a photograph of the far-right activist and serial criminal ‘Tommy Robinson’, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon. The account asked: ‘What’s your view on Tommy Robinson? A) A British patriot; B) A racist who hates Muslims.’ Ms Fisher responded ‘A’.

Ms Fisher has also written posts that demean the Welsh language and Welsh people. Responding to another poster, she stated: “Also I see you are posting this and all your posts in English. Would that be because you want people to be able to read and understand them by any chance?? What an imbecile.”

On another occasion she posted a message in response to another poster that said: “Clearly another Welsh educated idiot who fails to see the severity of the situation.”

In the run-up to the 2024 general election she made clear her support for Reform UK, posting a message after a TV debate that said: “It seems @Nigel_Farage is the only person that spoke any sense in the whole #BBC debate. So fed up of these other liars, snp get lost your [sic] full of fraud.”

Screenshots

A Nation.Cymru reader sent us screenshots of Ms Fisher’s posts and wrote: “I was notified of this bigot and some screenshots were sent to me. This is Kirsty Fisher originally from Birmingham, plays rugby for Pembroke Ladies and is a manager at Mydentist in Swansea. Plenty of anti-Welsh language posts on her account but lots of vile far right stuff as well.

“Can’t imagine that the rugby team or her employers would be happy employing her with these views.”

We contacted Ms Fisher, drawing her attention to the offensive posts. We asked her: “Do you consider your posts to be appropriate? I am sure many of your company’s clients are Muslims.”

She responded by demanding to know who had sent the posts to us.. When we told her we had a duty to protect our sources, she said she was making a Subject Access Request under information legislation. We pointed out that journalistic information was exempt from disclosure

She did not deny that she had written the posts, but stated: “[Not] one of my social media account [sic] link me to any place of work.”

Legal team

She said we would be hearing from her “legal team” soon, but no such contact has been made.

Later a spokesperson for mydentist sent us a statement which said: “We take allegations such as this extremely seriously, and in light of the information presented by Nation.Cymru, we are investigating the matter internally.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.