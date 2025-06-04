Dentists hand out pamphlets ‘spelling out’ huge impact of NHS patient reforms

Emily Price

Dentists have begun handing out information leaflets that “spell out” the huge impact Welsh Government NHS dental care reforms could have on patients across Wales.

A consultation is currently being carried out on the biggest changes to NHS dentistry in Wales in almost two decades.

Welsh ministers want to alter the way dental practices deliver NHS appointments so that patients who need urgent care can be treated quickly.

But the British Dental Association has warned that NHS contracts could be handed back in droves if the reforms go ahead next April.

Pamphlets seen by Nation.Cymru that were handed out by dentists in Merthyr Tydfil and Newport explain the huge impact the Welsh Government’s plans could have on NHS patients.

The leaflets state there could be:

*No more permanent registration – Once your teeth and gums are considered “stable”, you will be referred to a central system and not returned to the same practice for regular checkups.

*Long waits between appointments – routine checkups my only be offered every 18 to 24 months.

*Different dentist – each time you could be sent to a different practice for your next treatment which might make it harder to see the same dentist you trust.

*No shared records between practices – Your dental notes or X-rays may not follow you if you’re treated somewhere new.

*No extra funding yet – More patients might be added to the system but without extra government support this could be less availability for those already receiving care.

*Possible fee increases cost for NHS dental treatment may go up for paying patients.

*New rules mean practices must meet targets quickly which may be difficult for some.

*Rising costs aren’t being matched with updated funding making it harder for practices to stay in the NHS.

*Changes could lead more practices to offer private care instead.

We asked the British Dental Association (BDA) if they were aware of the handouts being given to NHS dental patients in Wales.

A spokesperson for BDA Cymru said: “We lament the Welsh Government’s choice not to meaningfully engage with the public, and to not even offer accessible materials that spell out what these huge changes will mean for patients across Wales.”

Row

There has been an ongoing row between the Welsh Government and dentists over plans to axe routine appointments for people with good dental health.

The proposals would see patients invited for a checkup based on clinical need instead of recalling everyone every six months for a routine examination.

Dentists have raised serious concerns that the new appointment system would see signs of oral cancer in some patients missed.

There has also been questions raised over the way patient medical records and X-Rays will be collated in a new system.

Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Health and Social Care, Mabon Gwynfor, says the proposals will push more NHS dentists into the private sector.

Crisis

He said: “NHS dentistry in Wales is facing an existential crisis, yet this Labour Welsh Government is failing to give the situation the seriousness it deserves and expects NHS dentists to do more with less.

“These proposed changes do nothing to address the issues with the current contracts and could push more NHS dentists to the private sector.

“The way the new contract is being structured will mean patients losing the family dentist, there’s no focus on preventative oral needs, and it will result in less access to regular dental care – only cementing the three-tier dental system where few people are able to access NHS dentistry, while others are forced to seek private treatment or take matters into their own hands.

“Plaid Cymru have called for minimum NHS dental staffing levels to match service provision with demand – with the Senedd passing this proposal, it is incumbent on Welsh Government undertake this work.

“Plaid Cymru would also ensure access to dentists at schools. We’re clear that NHS dentistry isn’t a ‘nice to have’ or an optional extra, but something that everyone has a right to access.”

Consultation

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles launched a consultation on the reforms in March which will run until June 19th.

The leaflets seen by Nation.Cymru which are being handed out by dentists in Wales include links to the consultation with patients encouraged to have their say.

The Welsh Government says ministers are “determined” to introduce a new dental contract, which is “truly responsive to a patient’s needs” and is fair and attractive to the dental profession.

A spokesperson said: “The current system favours healthy people while those with untreated oral disease struggle to get access and this situation needs to change.

“These proposals are a result of many years of working with the profession. The consultation is open until 19 June, and we encourage everyone to have their say.”

