Deprived areas in Wales have 20% higher cancer risk

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

People living in deprived parts of North Wales are around 20% more at risk from cancer compared to more affluent areas of North Wales, says an NHS report.

The report was published ahead of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s March board meeting this week.

The report has been compiled to give board members a “strategic overview of cancer in North Wales” with the aim of looking to improve prevention, early detection, and treatment, focusing on reviewing progress, services, and challenges.

But the report singles out Denbighshire and particularly Rhyl as having a higher risk of cancer due to the level of deprivation.

The report states: “There is a clear correlation between deprivation and increased cancer rates, and north Wales has some of the most deprived areas in Wales, primarily in Denbighshire.”

Highlighted as areas with higher cancer risks are “Rhyl West 2” and “Rhyl West 1”, with the Denbighshire counties being number one and two, respectively, in the rankings of the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation.

“Queensway 1” in Wrexham is also third on the risk table. “Rhyl West 3” (Denbighshire); “Rhyl South West 3” (Denbighshire); “Glyn 2” (Conwy); “Wynnstay” (Wrexham); “Rhyl South West 1” (Denbighshire); “Abergele Pensarn 2” (Conwy); and “Tudno 2” (Conwy) are also highlighted as higher-risk areas.

The report goes on: “Cancer incidence across Wales has increased by approximately 31% over the past two decades. Cancer incidence is approximately 20% higher in the most deprived areas in Wales compared to the least deprived areas in Wales.

“North Wales experiences higher incidence rates than the all-Wales average, primarily reflecting the older population profile.”

The report added: “National survival rates have improved over the past two decades, but progress has plateaued in recent years. Cancer survival worsens with increasing levels of deprivation, often due to later-stage presentation.

“Survival outcomes in North Wales are broadly in line with the all-Wales average, with five-year survival at approximately 63%. However, it should be noted that Wales remains in the lower half of international comparisons.”

The report says North Wales’ 700,000 people are expected to increase by 2.9% by the year 2043, with the population in the region aged 65 years and over predicted to increase by almost 29% in that time.

The paper explains this is significant, as older people are more likely to develop cancer and are “more likely to be living with other co-morbidities”.

Preventable

The same report says around four in 10 cancers are thought to be preventable by stopping smoking, cutting alcohol intake, losing weight, and increasing exercise.

The report states “a targeted Suspected Cancer Pathway Improvement Plan was developed in September 2025,” resulting in “steady progress in improving cancer pathways across the major tumour sites”.

Amongst areas cited as improved are waiting times for breast and skin cancer; nurse-led triage “to accelerate access to endoscopy”; and additional prostate biopsy capacity commencing, with other measures being put in place.

The report concludes: “As a result of this collective effort, the number of patients waiting over 62 days on a suspected cancer pathway has reduced by 40% between September 2025 and March 2026, with the biggest impact seen on the skin pathway.”

Future work, the report states, will focus on removing backlog, support for “proposed post-menopausal bleeding clinics”, and increasing image-guided biopsy in preparation for lung cancer screening. Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will also work with Breast Test Wales to reduce waits for assessment following abnormal screening results.

The board meeting will take place on Thursday, March 26, at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.