Deputy council leader quits Labour, accusing it of betraying those it was set up to serve

Martin Shipton

A deputy council leader in Wales has resigned from the Labour Party, accusing it of “the greatest betrayal of a generation” and “abandoning those it was founded to serve”.

In a strongly worded statement, Blaenau Gwent council’s deputy leader, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “I have chosen to resign my membership of the Labour Party, having grown increasingly uneasy with the leadership. A lack of vision, values and credible democratic processes deeply troubles me. It does the people of Blaenau Gwent a disservice.

“Attempts to forge a transparent, democratic and political path are stifled. The undermining of mine and other councillors’ efforts to hold our council to the highest standards, including for flooded communities, to combat poverty and for future generations, has been a sobering spectacle. So too the oversight and allocation of replacement EU and regional development funds, the downplaying of local activities of the far right, and the orchestrated silence on genocide in Gaza, where the value of pension funds apparently commands greater importance than Palestinian lives.

“A toxic culture and intolerable working conditions not only go unchecked, but are actively encouraged.

“The UK Labour Party’s lurch to the right, led by factionalists intent on power but with no coherent plan to wield it for the betterment of ordinary people’s lives, has committed the greatest betrayal of a generation, abandoning those it was founded to serve and working against their interests.

“I have the utmost respect for many Labour councillors I have had the privilege of working with. Their camaraderie has been invaluable. I am grateful to many others from the wider labour movement in Wales for their support and generous advice.

“I will continue to serve the people of the Llanhilleth ward on the basis of the socialist values I hold and was elected on.”

Cllr Cunningham’s statement has a particular resonance in Blaenau Gwent, that was represented in the Commons by Labour giants Aneurin Bevan and Michael Foot.

Defection

Meanwhile the Wales Green Party announced that another Blaenau Gwent Labour councillor, Sonia Behr, had defected to it. Cllr Behr, who represents Nantyglo, said:

“A Labour party that won’t confront the scale of inequality facing the UK isn’t one I can support.

“From freezing personal tax allowances and keeping punitive welfare caps, to allowing energy companies to profit while bills rise, too many Labour decisions protect the powerful at the expense of the public.

“I believe the Green Party articulates what many people in Wales and across the UK are feeling: that inequality is not inevitable, that young people deserve hope, and that radical change is both necessary and achievable.”

Anthony Slaughter, leader of the Wales Green Party said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sonia to the Welsh Greens. Her decision is another sign that residents in what were traditional Labour areas are grabbing with both hands the hope the Green Party is offering.

“This caps off a remarkable year for the party, after we welcomed two new councillors from Labour earlier this autumn. This truly demonstrates that we are the bold new voice that Wales so desperately needs.”

Cllr Ian Chandler, Green Senedd candidate for Sir Fynwy Torfaen, said: “By joining the Green Party, Sonia Behr is doing what many disillusioned Labour councillors have been talking about for some time. It is clear that in Gwent, the Green Party is now the best opposition to Reform UK and we look forward to welcoming many more members and councillors.”

‘Disappointed’

Cllr Steve Thomas, the Labour leader of Blaenau Gwent council, said: “I’m disappointed that Helen and Sonia have chosen to leave the Labour Party, but I respect their right to do so.

“I don’t accept the claim that Labour in Blaenau Gwent lacks values or purpose. Running a council like ours means dealing every day with severe financial pressures, statutory responsibilities and hard choices — not slogans. Within those constraints, our focus has been on tackling poverty, protecting frontline services, responding to flooding and securing jobs and investment in one of the most deprived parts of Wales.

“Our priority remains governing responsibly and delivering real improvements for local people.”

Following Cllr Behr’s defection, the Wales Green Party now has councillors on exactly half of Wales’ 22 councils.

Responding to Cllr Cunningham’s resignation from the Labour Party, Blaenau Gwent Labour MS Alun Davies said: “I am personally and politically devastated with this news. Helen remains one of the most talented and effective voices that we have in Blaenau Gwent.

“I am very sorry that she feels she can no longer stay in the party. But I also understand her frustration and I recognise that with her words she is speaking for many people who have been traditional Labour voters and members.

“I hope this will be a wake-up call for both the Welsh and UK leadership. We need politicians who will deliver on our values and who will speak up for Wales and for communities such as Blaenau Gwent.”