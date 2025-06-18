Deputy First Minister backs bus campaign

Martin Shipton

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies and Rhondda and Ogmore MP Sir Chris Bryant have lent their weight to a campaign aimed at keeping open a bus route said to be vital for their constituents.

Stagecoach South Wales is planning to curtail its 172 Aberdare to Bridgend route at Tonyrefail from the end of July.

Mr Irranca-Davies, who represents Ogmore at the Senedd, Sir Chris and local councillor Aurfron Roberts have issued a statement that says: “We are aware of the proposed reduction to bus service 172, which operates between Aberdare and Bridgend. This service is vital to many communities along the route, and any reduction risks isolating entire areas that rely on this essential transport link.

“We have contacted Stagecoach to seek further clarification regarding the proposed changes. We will also be seeking a meeting with Stagecoach to raise your concerns directly with them, and we thank everyone who has already been in touch with us.”

Petition

Andrew Draper, who chairs Gilfach Goch Community Council, said: “We are issuing a petition calling on Stagecoach to halt its plans. We’ve invited our neighbouring community councils to join us.

“Local residents are extremely worried about the implications. Some say they would have to use taxis to get to work, which would be prohibitively expensive.

“Public transport is meant to improve connectivity and help people travel to work. Closing down this part of the route will make that impossible for those without cars.”

Strength of feeling

In a letter to Cllr Draper, Martin Gibbon, the managing director of Stagecoach South Wales, stated: “I am certainly aware of the strength of feeling regarding this matter and would like to assure you that we are working hard to find a solution which secures the longer-term viability of this service.

“I fully appreciate the concerns raised and the strength of feeling from residents and stakeholders, and we are grateful for your constructive engagement on this matter.

“To be clear, the Service 172 is not being withdrawn in its entirety. However, changes to the timetable are being introduced from the end of July to ensure that the service, as a whole, remains deliverable in the face of ongoing financial pressures and a reduction in the overall use of this service.

“Under the revised timetable, most journeys will now operate between Tonyrefail and Aberdare, with the Bridgend section of the route withdrawn, except for four journeys per day that will continue to serve the full route between Aberdare and Bridgend. These journeys, which are financially supported by Bridgend County Borough Council, are as follows:

04:59 and 18:15 from Aberdare to Bridgend

06:45 and 20:15 from Bridgend to Aberdare

“We understand that these changes may be disappointing for those who rely on the full route, especially in the Bridgend and Gilfach Goch areas. Unfortunately, passenger numbers between these points have remained consistently low, averaging just seven passengers per journey. Regrettably, this level of usage is not sufficient to cover the operational costs required to maintain the service.

“Please be assured that this decision has not been taken lightly. It follows significant increases in operating costs, including fuel and labour, and the recent rise in costs of employer National Insurance contributions. These challenges, which are also affecting the wider bus industry, have made the current level of service unsustainable without additional funding.

“Our primary aim in making these changes is to protect as much of the service as possible, rather than risk losing the route altogether. Making these changes will allow us to maintain a reliable and regular service for the majority of passengers who use this service whilst retaining the supported journeys that operate in the morning and evenings.

“We are actively working with Bridgend County Borough Council and other stakeholders to explore alternative solutions for maintaining this link between the Ogmore Valley, surrounding communities, and Bridgend. Our commitment remains strong to finding sustainable, long-term options that meet the needs of residents while supporting the overall viability of the network and I welcome any support you may be able to provide in helping us achieve this goal.”

