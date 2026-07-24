Deputy First Minister calls for commitment to devolution of justice and policing

Nation.Cymru Staff

The Welsh Government has renewed calls for justice and policing to be devolved to Wales in a letter to the UK Justice Secretary.

In a letter to the new Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Norris, Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams called for an early commitment from him to the devolution of justice and policing, as a demonstration of the UK Government’s revised approach to devolution.

The Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality said the Welsh Government places a strong emphasis on working in partnership with the UK Government to improve outcomes across the justice system in Wales.

Meanwhile in a letter to the Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice, Catherine McKinnell, the Deputy First Minister also emphasised the commitment to reduce the disproportionate impact of the justice system on women in Wales. This includes supporting the proposed Residential Women’s Centre in Swansea.

The Deputy First Minister said: “I am looking forward to working constructively with the UK Government on justice in Wales.

“We need to reduce the disproportionate impact on women of the ‘jagged edge’ between devolved and non-devolved responsibilities in the criminal justice system, including by ensuring that fewer women sentenced in Wales are held in prisons in England, far from their families and support networks.

“Unfortunately, most recently I was informed by the previous Minister for Prisons that it had not been possible to secure funding for the Residential Women’s Centre in Swansea. I have urged the new Minister to work with Treasury colleagues to ensure that this decision is revisited as soon as possible.

“The importance of the Centre has also been highlighted by the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.

“I am eager to continue to work with the UK Government on our shared ambition on women’s justice.”

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