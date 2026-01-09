Deputy First Minister celebrates landmark farming scheme at national conference

Welsh farming took centre stage at one of the UK’s leading agricultural events as Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, championed the sector’s world-class produce and sustainable future.

Speaking to delegates at this year’s Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday (8 January), the Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs highlighted the quality and innovation of Welsh agriculture to a UK-wide audience.

The Deputy First Minister said: “This is a landmark moment for farming in Wales – after several years of development – our Sustainable Farming Scheme commenced last week.

“It represents a new partnership between the people of Wales and farmers – supporting the ongoing sustainable production of food, and addressing the climate and nature emergency.

“Our vision is for a thriving, sustainable Welsh agriculture and food sector that delivers world-class produce while safeguarding the health and welfare of animals and people.

“Working collaboratively with farmers and other stakeholders, we are now bringing that vision to life.”

Under the SFS, an annual whole farm Universal Payment will go to farmers who meet a set of 12 Universal Actions.

Beyond this, Optional and Collaborative elements are available for farmers wishing to improve their productivity or environmental impact.

The Welsh Government has committed up to £238 million to the Universal layer and legacy Basic Payment Scheme in 2026, providing financial certainty for farming families.

The scheme was developed through extensive collaboration with the farming sector and others, with changes made to reduce complexity and ensure accessibility for all farmers, including tenants.