Deputy First Minister makes powerful speech saying racism in Wales must be resisted

Martin Shipton

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams has robustly defended the Welsh Government’s vision of Wales as an anti-racist nation where people are welcome regardless of their ethnic origin or faith.

Her speech at an interfaith dinner at Cardiff’s Coal Exchange Hotel marking the 25th anniversary of the Muslim Council of Wales came in a week when Reform UK MS Joe Martin was barred from speaking in the Senedd until he apologises for endorsing a debunked racist conspiracy theory.

Ms Williams said: “It is wonderful, and also important in these current times of politically instigated, harmful and hateful division to see the tradition of holding this dinner return tonight, during Interfaith Week, and with such a broad range of faiths and communities represented.

“Against hatred, prejudice, discrimination and division, we must all offer each other solidarity. There is no place in our Senedd or in our nation for scapegoating or fearmongering, or any suggestion that any of our fellow citizens are a threat to our nation because of the colour of their skin or their faith.”

Praising the contribution that diverse communities make to Welsh life, the Deputy First Minister said: “That makes the theme of this evening, Faith, Intellect and Civic Duty: Together for a Stronger Wales, particularly fitting. Faith communities make an enormous contribution to life in Wales and in demonstrating what our national life is in practice.

“They provide places of worship and belonging, but their contribution extends far beyond that.

“Every day, faith and belief communities support people experiencing hardship, bring neighbours together, provide practical help, support families and give people a sense of connection to the communities in which they live.

“Much of that work happens quietly and without recognition. But collectively, it makes a profound contribution to the social fabric of Wales.”

Ms Williams said faith and belief communities also play an important role in a healthy democracy.

“They provide spaces where people come together, where different generations meet and where people are encouraged to think about our responsibilities to one another and to the wider society of which we are all part.

“And interfaith work reminds us that different beliefs and traditions do not prevent us from working together for the common good.”

Joint statement

She pointed to a joint statement signed by more than 50 faith representatives in Wales earlier this year.

“That spirit was powerfully expressed in the joint statement of solidarity made by more than 50 faith representatives in Wales earlier this year. The statement set out a vision of a Wales founded on peaceful coexistence, neighbourliness, freedom of worship and human dignity.

“It rejected hatred and dehumanisation and committed faith communities to working alongside government, civil society and local communities for the common good.

“Importantly, it recognised that people with deeply held differences can be united by compassion, love, service and a shared humanity and nationhood.

“And it committed those who signed it, where there is disagreement, to disagree with generosity and respect. Those principles matter enormously.”

‘Cohesion’

Ms Williams added: “Cohesion does not mean that we must all think the same, believe the same or agree on every issue. It means having the confidence to live alongside difference, to listen to one another, and to ensure that disagreement never becomes an excuse for hostility or dehumanisation.

“At a time when events and political discourse here in Wales and around the world can create division, anxiety and tension within our communities, that commitment matters more than ever. We must continue to create space for dialogue, understanding and friendship.

“But we must be unequivocal in challenging hatred and prejudice wherever they occur.

“No-one in Wales should feel that they have to hide their faith or identity for fear of hostility or abuse. Whether we are talking about Islamophobia, antisemitism, or racism and prejudice in any of their forms, we all have a collective responsibility to challenge attempts to divide our communities.

“Our ambition as a Welsh Government is clear: we want Wales to be an anti-racist nation. But ambition alone is not enough. My focus is on delivery and outcomes – on ensuring that our Anti-racist Wales Action Plan makes a tangible difference to people’s lives.”

Ms Williams said the plan, which Reform wants to scrap, was under active review. She said the changes would improve how its impact is measured and make it easier to see what progress is being made.

“Our goal is ambitious, and rightly so. My priority is to turn that ambition into lasting change: a Wales where everyone is valued and respected, where people can practise their faith freely and safely, and where racism, discrimination and hatred have no place.”