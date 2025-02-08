Deputy First Minister officially opens new pet charity centre in Wales

Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies has officially opened a pet charity’s new rehoming and advice unit in Newport.

The official opening ceremony for the new Blue Cross unit takes place today (Friday 7th February) in Langstone, Newport.

The charity help thousands of pets by providing veterinary care, offering expert behaviour advice, and finding homeless pets loving families.

Centre in Wales

Since opening its doors originally on Willenhall Street in November 2016, the pet charity’s first rehoming and advice unit in Wales has helped over 2,000 pets to find new homes for dogs, cats, and small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Last year the team helped to find 110 new homes for pets and helped 387 owners with their pets.

The team have moved premises from Willenhall Street to Langstone Business Village in Langstone, where they’re aiming to double the number of pets and owners they can help over the next two years.

Home Direct scheme

The charity runs a Home Direct scheme, helping people in the local area find new homes for their pets without the animal having to come into the charity’s care.

Pets are cared for by volunteers in foster homes until the team can find forever homes for the animal.

The Blue Cross team also run a pet food bank at the site, which provides dog, cat and small animal food to owners who are struggling to cover costs.

‘Impressive’ centre

Today the Deputy First Minister met the charity’s CEO Chris Burghes along with the team and volunteers as he officially opened the new site at Langstone Business Village.

The Deputy First Minister, who has two rescue cats Mischa and Smudge, said: “Blue Cross pet charity aims to ensure that every pet enjoys a good quality of life at all times.”

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “This impressive new centre is a testament to this commitment, offering expert behavioural help and finding homes for pets in need.”

“Working together is key to driving forward our shared vision for every animal in Wales to live a good life.”

He added: “My huge congratulations go to everyone who has contributed to making this centre a reality. Your hard work and dedication is truly inspiring.”

Helping homeless pets

Gemma Gregg, Assistant Manager at Blue Cross Newport, said: “Since opening in the city we have helped many pets to find loving new homes and also helped out pet owners with much-needed advice and supported them with our pet food bank.

“We’re looking forward to being able to help many more homeless pets in the future from our new site.”

The team is looking for volunteers to join its team of foster carers. These carers receive complete training and Blue Cross covers all related expenses, including travel. Continuous support and guidance is also provided throughout the fostering period.

