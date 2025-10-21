Deputy First Minister opens UK’s first reedbed storm overflow

A pioneering £13 million reedbed and wetland storm overflow scheme – the first of its kind in the UK – has been officially opened

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies joined Welsh Water Chief Executive Peter Perry on Thursday to launch the new facility at Pont-y-felin in Torfaen.

The site uses a network of reedbeds and pools planted with native wetland species to naturally filter and clean excess water before it is discharged into the Afon Lwyd.

During heavy rainfall, storm overflows usually release a mixture of wastewater and rainwater directly into rivers.

At Pont-y-felin, the water will instead be treated through the constructed wetland before reaching the river – significantly reducing pollution levels and protecting the Afon Wysg/Usk Special Area of Conservation downstream.

Storage tanks

Welsh Water said the nature-based design had avoided the need for large concrete storage tanks, saving around £40 million and preventing more than 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. The approach is described as scalable, low-carbon and environmentally friendly, providing long-term benefits for local communities and wildlife.

The project is part of the company’s £2.5 billion programme over the next five years to improve the environment, reduce storm overflows, restore river health and strengthen ecosystem resilience.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who has responsibility for climate change, said: “Projects like Pont-y-felin show what’s possible when we work with natural processes rather than against them – delivering bold, nature-based solutions that deliver cleaner water, lower emissions, and real community value.

“We want to see more of this across Wales: projects that protect our precious waterways, support biodiversity, and create lasting benefits for our communities – ensuring we build a more sustainable and resilient Wales for future generations.”

Innovation

Welsh Water Chief Executive Peter Perry said the scheme was a clear example of innovation in action.

“Pont-y-felin is a powerful example of how we can work with nature to improve river water quality and build climate resilience,” he said. “We’re committed to delivering more green, innovative projects like this – solutions that benefit both the environment and future generations.”

As well as its ecological value, the site has been designed for public access. New footpaths, seating areas and educational signage will open over the coming weeks, creating a green space for residents and visitors to enjoy.