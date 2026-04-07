Deputy Leader says community centre closure part of £185k savings drive

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Turning a community centre into an adult day care facility has been described as part of the “price” of protecting library services, a senior councillor has said.

In Wrexham, deputy leader David Bithell said plans to repurpose Acton Community Resource Centre to replace the Cunliffe Centre in providing support for adults with complex needs would help deliver £185,000 in savings from the council’s libraries and resource centre budget.

“We want to clarify that we are not closing Acton Resource Centre, but repurposing it to accommodate the day care opportunities service currently based at the Cunliffe Centre, which supports vulnerable people who need our help,” he said.

“The council held a meeting with local councillors about this and the Cunliffe Centre has been referenced in Executive Board reports and is part of the bigger project to build new social housing in Rhosddu.

“It’s worth noting that as part of the budget process in 2024, a £185k saving was agreed by the majority of councillors as part of the library and resource centres review, and officers were tasked with finding these efficiencies.

“Following the public consultation on the library and resource centre review, which had 994 responses, the Lead Member for Corporate and Customer Services announced in February our intention to keep all of our libraries open across the county.

“In terms of our plans to build new social housing, our plans are to build 59 new council-owned homes in Rhosddu. This is so important, when we have a waiting list of nearly 3,000 people in desperate need of council accommodation.

“It’s disappointing that some councillors are not supportive of these plans.

“The council will continue to work with the community to support all users of Acton Resource Centre. Acton Community Council stopped their contribution of 30k at the end of 2023, and no longer contributes any financial support to the running of the building.”

The petition

A petition started by Labour Cllr Corin Jarvis to save the community centre is approaching 500 signatures.

The issue has seen councillors elected to represent the area on Wrexham Council unite across the political divide, with Plaid Cymru, Labour, Conservative and Independent councillors all campaigning to save the centre.

They are due to attend a special meeting of Wrexham Council’s Corporate Land and Buildings Group on April 16 to discuss the proposals and make their case to protect Acton Community Resource Centre.