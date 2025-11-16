Deputy Mayor to head Labour’s Senedd list in Carmarthenshire

Martin Shipton

The contest to be Welsh Labour’s leading candidate in Carmarthenshire at next May’s Senedd election has been won by Calum Higgins, the current deputy mayor of Ammanford.

Under the new electoral arrangements for the expanded Senedd, Mr Higgins will top his party’s closed list in the new “super constituency” of Sir Gaerfyrddin, which covers the Westminster seats of Caerfyrddin and Llanelli.

The rest of Labour’s list candidates in descending order are Dawn Evans, Martyn Palfreman, David Darkin, Lewis Davies and Andy McPherson.

In his campaign message to party members, Mr Higgins, a fluent Welsh speaker, said: “I want to represent Sir Gaerfyrddin to make a difference on the ground. Ensuring national policies deliver for our communities.

“I bring experience from outside of politics as a Citizens Advice Lawyer helping people during times of austerity, and then as a manager for a health trade union representing members across Wales during the pandemic.

“I hope to use this experience to deliver better services and social justice in our county.”

Formerly a member of Carmarthenshire County Council, Mr Higgins is now a member of both Ammanford Town Council and Lliedi Community Council, on whose website he states in his mini biography: “I have lived in Tycroes my entire life and am currently employed as a policy officer for an NHS trade union. Before this, I trained as a barrister and worked as a legal expert for Citizens Advice Cymru, offering legal guidance and support.

“Outside of work, I enjoy playing rugby for Tycroes RFC 2nds and take pride in being actively involved in the local community. I am a member of several local groups, including Tycroes Local Aid, which works to support residents in need. In addition to my community involvement, I hold the position of Chair of the finance committee, where I oversee financial matters, and I also contribute to the personnel and community development committees, helping shape policies and initiatives that benefit the local area.”

He has a reasonable chance of being elected to the Senedd, although the rise in support for Plaid Cymru and Reform and the decrease in support for Labour by no means makes that a certainty.

Burry Port

In her pitch for support, runner-up and second-placed candidate Dawn Evans, a teacher from Burry Port, wrote: “ As a proud Welsh speaking woman, I am rooted in Carmarthenshire. I live in Burry Port in the same road where I grew up, with my husband Arwel and our three boys. I work as a secondary teacher and studied at Cardiff and Aberystwyth universities before becoming a journalist with BBC Wales.

“Personally, I know first-hand what it means to battle for our public services. When my son Iwan was two years old, a serious seizure and ambulance delays left him with lifelong disabilities. That experience shaped me.

“I promised myself that if I ever had a chance to improve health and care services for others, I would. Such a commitment requires tenacity and single-mindedness, qualities that I will put at the service of our community in the Senedd.”