Deputy Minister outlines plans for National Care Service and same-day mental health support

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has set out plans to overhaul social care, expand same-day mental health services and improve women’s healthcare as part of its programme for government.

Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health Delyth Jewell said ministers would press ahead with proposals for a National Care Service for Wales while also strengthening safeguarding arrangements for children and vulnerable adults.

The government also wants to transform mental health services by shifting towards open-access, same-day support delivered in local communities.

Twenty-one pilot sites are already testing the new approach, with ministers planning a wider rollout if successful.

The Deputy Minister said support for people with learning disabilities and neurodivergence would also be strengthened through a greater focus on community-based services.

A new Dementia Strategy for Wales is also being prepared and will include measures aimed at improving brain health, promoting earlier diagnosis and providing better support for people living with dementia.

A Women’s Health Summit later this month will bring together women with lived experience alongside clinicians to discuss issues including the normalisation of pain in healthcare.

The Welsh Government said work was already under way to improve diagnosis and treatment for endometriosis, abortion services, maternity safety and support for families who experience the loss of a baby.

Setting out her priorities, Ms Jewell said she wanted to give greater prominence to services that had too often been overlooked.

She said: “I want to help shine a light onto areas that haven’t had the focus they are due.

“On mental health, women’s health, and yes, the social care system that for too long has been undervalued.

“These areas deserve more attention and prominence. They deserve a voice in the heart of government – and I promise I will give that to them.”