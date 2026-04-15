Derelict lead mine engine room to be converted

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

The conversion of a derelict lead mine engine room into a new home will go ahead, pending listed building consent, after a “record” nine-year planning saga.

Mr and Mrs Scott applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to restore and convert the engine house at the former Nant Lead Mine at Eryrys, near Mold.

The Grade II listed building was originally run by Westminster Lead Mine from 1841 through to the 1870s but will now be converted and extended.

The plans were unanimously backed today (Wednesday) by Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

Councillors heard how the matter had been delayed for consideration for planning consent due to concerns about wildlife and the site being unsafe to survey.

Applicant Mr Scott addressed councillors at the meeting, warning the historic building would be lost if it wasn’t saved.

“It is apparent, without a sustainable economic plan for the engine house, it will be lost forever,” he said. “This application offers a solution in that it both saves the engine house while affording it a commercial value going forward.”

Cllr Terry Mendies also supported the development, explaining the application was nine years old. He said the applicant had “filled all the requirements and studies” requested.

“This is an ambitious project undertaken by the applicant,” he said. “I’ve put this to the community council on two occasions, and they are in favour of this application. I’ve spoken to the residents surrounding this proposed building and renovation to the engine house and met no objections.”

He added: “If this application is granted, it will save a Grade II listed building, a Grade II listed shell, a shell that is deteriorating month by month. And if this application is refused, then in the not too distant future we will be stuck with a Grade II listed pile of rubble.”

Cllr Mendies proposed councillors backed the plans, which was seconded by Cllr Merfyn Parry, who said it was a “fantastic project”.

Planning officer Paul Griffin said the application had been with the council for nine years “setting a record” but that “the biggest concern was ecology” as it was a wildlife area.

Planning officers also said it was a “dangerous” structure “at risk” which meant surveying it was an “ongoing problem” and getting bat surveys was difficult.

Officers urged councillors to back the project, saying it would improve the area, but explained further investment from the applicant was needed to get listed building consent, which would require further detailed plans.

The committee heard how a raft of conditions would ensure the site, a former lead mine, wouldn’t contaminate the land.

The development will see “the conversion of the existing engine house by constructing an inner shell to house the accommodation”.

A new upper floor room and roof will also be built together with a single storey ground floor extension to “ensure adequate living accommodation is provided”.

The extension is planned for the site of the former boiler house and will be joined to the main engine building by a glazed link. The council also received several objections from local rambler and conservation groups.

Objectors feared a detrimental impact on the “ecology of the site”, worried about neighbours’ privacy, and raised pollution “by way of disturbing contaminated land”.