Derelict pithead baths face demolition

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plans to demolish the derelict pit head baths at a former coal mine and turn part of the site into a park will be decided by councillors.

The application is for the former pit head baths and associated buildings at Prospect Place, Llanhilleth in Abertillery and includes building a structure to allow bats to roost at the site.

The pit-head baths served the former Llanhilleth Colliery, which closed in 1969.

The proposal will be before councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, July 17.

Regeneration

The scheme has been put forward by Owen Ashton from Blaenau Gwent council’s own economic regeneration department.

Agents Jon Wilks of Amity Planning has explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Wilks said: “The site of the former pit head baths building contains

the ruins of a sprawling, brick-built building, associated with former coal mining in the area.

“The pit head baths would have been used for coal miners to wash at work before returning home.

“The building is now in a significant state of dilapidation.

Mr Wilks continued: “Once the building is demolished it will be possible to establish the precise extent of clearance and re-profiling works that are needed to reinstate the land as open space.”

Public open space

Planning officer Sara Thomas said: “It is considered that the demolition of the pithead baths building, reclamation of the land to provide an area of public open space and the provision of a compensatory bat roost would have a beneficial impact on the character and appearance of the application and wider area.”

Ms Thomas recommends that councillors grant the proposal subject to conditions which includes a historical record and analysis of the site before any work is done.

The proposal is the latest scheme that the council has produced for the site.

In September 2021, councillors were given an update from officers in the regeneration and development team on a potential scheme to build homes on the site.

A public consultation on this idea had been held when 73 per cent of the locals rejected the proposal due to concerns about parking and anti-social behaviour.

Councillors had told staff to “knock” the unpopular idea on the head and look for something else with suggestions including an “environmental project,” for the site.

