Derelict tennis court to become new community cycling track

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A derelict tennis court in mid Wales is set to be transformed into a purpose-built track for cyclists and skateboarders after plans were given the go-ahead.

Last month, Talgarth Town Council lodged a certificate of lawful use application with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority to allow the derelict tennis court on Bowling Green Lane, next to Talgarth Football Club’s clubhouse, to become a pump track.

A pump track is a purpose-built track for cycling which has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping” — which means that they generate momentum through up-and-down body movements, instead of pedalling or pushing.

They were originally designed for BMX and mountain bikes and, due to their construction, can also be used by skateboarders.

Talgarth council said: “The land at King George V playing fields is in long-established lawful use as community recreation space.

“The BBNPA Local Development Plan (LDP) identifies the site as existing community use, and it lies outside the Talgarth settlement boundary but within designated playing fields.

“There is no planning history indicating any unlawful use, and the land has continuously operated as public open space maintained by the town council.”

They explain that the pump track is “modest in scale”, measuring 15 metres by 35 metres, would be within the existing community playing fields and would replace a “derelict tennis court, which has not been in use for several years.”

They argue that “on this basis” the development benefits from permitted development rights and therefore qualifies for a Lawful Development Certificate.

BBNPA director of planning Gareth Jones said: “BBNPA hereby grants permission for a certificate of lawfulness for the development as permitted development, as it meets the requirements of Class A(a), Part 12: Development by Local Authorities of the General Permitted Development Order 1995.”

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