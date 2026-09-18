Design Commission for Wales to host Co-Create Events across Wales

Nation Cymru staff

The Design Commission for Wales, in partnership with Creu Lleoedd Cymru Placemaking Wales, is bringing built-environment professionals together through Co-Create, a series of event taking place across four Welsh regions.

The interactive event series is designed to break down professional silos, encourage collaboration across disciplines and explore how better design outcomes can be achieved through joined-up working.

Following a successful first event in Carmarthen on 10 September, Co-Create will continue with events in North Wales, Mid Wales and South East Wales throughout October and November.

Participants will join multidisciplinary ‘Placemaking Principles’ teams, hear about regional placemaking case studies and take part in hands-on collaborative activities.

The sessions will explore the existing fabric of places, identify opportunities and challenges, and encourage participants to consider how different professional perspectives can contribute to better design and placemaking.

The event series also aims to inform the development of future methods for cross-sector collaboration between built-environment professionals, local government and Welsh Government, alongside the Design Commission for Wales and Creu Lleoedd Cymru Placemaking Wales.

Each session offers three hours of structured CPD, with accreditation across RIBA, RTPI, RICS, LI, ICE, CIHT, CIOB and CIBSE.

Event dates and locations

The series is taking place across four Welsh regions, giving professionals the opportunity to attend an event near where they live or work.

The first event in the series was held on 10 September and received positive feedback from participants.

North Wales — 1 October 2026 – Theatr Clwyd, Raikes Lane, Mold, CH7 1YA 1pm–4pm

Mid Wales — 12 October 2026 – Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth, SY23 3DE 1pm–4pm

South East Wales — 9 November 2026 – Cornerstone, Charles Street, Cardiff, CF10 2GA 1pm–4pm

Places are limited to support meaningful engagement and ensure a balanced mix of professional disciplines across the activities.

Find out more and register here.

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