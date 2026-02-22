Design issues delay progress on old people care facility project

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Delays are hampering the building of an extra care facility for older people in mid Wales, councillors have been told.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Wednesday, February 18, councillors were given an update on the project as they discussed the Housing Revenue Account’s business plan for the next year.

Cllr Elizabeth Rijnenberg (Labour – Brecon East) brought the extra care facility in Brecon up for discussion.

In April 2024, members of the of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Planning committee, who are the planning authority in this part of the Powys, approved the Wales and West Housing Association scheme for a 66-apartment extra care facility at the former Roy Care Sales Site on Free Street.

Cllr Rijnenberg said: “The demolition work has been done but it appears to be at a standstill.

“It was actively supported at the planning stage by Powys council.

“Getting that project completed opens up the opportunity for some council properties to be made available to reduce waiting lists and homelessness.

“Is this project going to be moving ahead and is there anyone following this up given the knock-on effect in terms of council waiting lists?”

Deputy head of housing Mark Davies said: “This scheme and this project is currently undergoing an urgent development review as there is various design challenges.

“They are being worked through at the moment.”

He stressed that this pause did not mean the project would: “not go ahead.”

Cllr Rijnenberg asked who had done the “due diligence” on the project.

Mr Davies explained that as this is a Wales and West Housing Association project it would be: “up to them to answer.”

“I don’t have that information as it’s not one of our projects,” he said.

In April last year Powys County Council confirmed plans to sell part of the Watton Car Park in the town for £200,000, paving the way for thew £15 million development which had been expected to open in 2027.

Extra care facilities are for people over 65 years old and is supposed to provide independent living with on-site care and support.

The decision was taken to move ahead with this type of housing by the Independent/Conservative cabinet in 2019 with projects in Welshpool, Brecon and Ystradgynlais all being mooted.

Since then, the development at Welshpool’s Neuadd Maldwyn has been completed and the re-development of Pont Aur in Ystradgynlais is expected to open later this year.