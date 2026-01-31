Designated driver scheme relaunched for Six Nations

A scheme offering free or discounted soft drinks to designated drivers has been re-launched to coincide with the Six Nations rugby championship.

South Wales Police has confirmed that its Designated Driver Scheme (DES), which usually runs during the festive period, will operate throughout the Six Nations in partnership with more than 30 licensed premises across the region.

The initiative aims to encourage responsible behaviour on matchdays by supporting people who choose not to drink alcohol so they can drive others home safely.

Designated drivers attending participating bars and pubs can identify themselves to bar staff as part of the scheme and will be given a wristband.

This allows them to receive free or discounted draught soft drinks or squash, depending on the individual venue’s offer. The details of each offer, including how many drinks are included or whether it applies only on matchdays, are set by the licensed premises themselves.

Police say the scheme is designed to recognise the role designated drivers play and to remove some of the social pressure that can come with abstaining from alcohol on busy sporting occasions.

A designated driver is defined as someone who agrees not to drink alcohol and takes responsibility for driving friends or family home.

The DES scheme has been running for several years and is supported by South Wales Police through the provision of wristbands and promotional materials, while participating venues cover the cost of the drinks.

Officers said the return of the scheme during the Six Nations was particularly important given the increased footfall in pubs and bars and the higher risk of drink-driving incidents around major sporting events.

Police also used the relaunch to remind the public of the dangers of drink-driving. They warned that there is no reliable way to judge how much alcohol someone can consume and remain under the legal limit, as factors such as body weight, age, metabolism and food intake all play a role.

They added that attempts to “sober up” quickly, such as drinking coffee or taking a shower, do not remove alcohol from the body, and drivers can still be over the legal limit the morning after drinking. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs significantly increases the risk of collisions, with alcohol known to affect reaction times, judgement and coordination while also creating a false sense of confidence.

City-centre bars

The scheme is being supported by venues in Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea, including a range of city-centre bars, neighbourhood pubs and hotels. South Wales Police said it hopes the wide geographical spread of participating premises will make it easier for designated drivers to take advantage of the offer.

Licensed premises that are not yet part of the scheme are being encouraged to get involved by contacting their local police licensing team. Officers said expanding the scheme helps reinforce positive messages around road safety and shared responsibility.

South Wales Police added that while the DES scheme is a small incentive, its wider purpose is to spark conversations about safe choices and to help reduce the risk of serious injuries or deaths on the roads during one of the busiest social periods of the year.

A full list of participating venues is available on the force’s website, with updates expected as more premises sign up during the championship.