Designs drawn up for restrictions on busy dual carriageway

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Detailed designs for restrictions to prevent vehicles crossing a busy dual carriageway at an accident blackspot are being drawn up.

A plan to prevent drivers from turning right across the A40 at the Raglan Bypass were originally agreed in 2022 following concerns at a number of accidents, including fatalities.

It was expected a no right turn order, banning vehicles turning right from Monmouth Road – crossing two lanes of traffic – onto the A40 would have been introduced in 2023 but the proposal was put on hold due to discussions between Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government and cycling body Sustrans.

Councillor Richard John said a road safety report was published in June 2024 and asked at Monmouthshire County Council’s December meeting why the “quick wins” it identified hadn’t been implemented within 12 months of its publication.

The council’s Labour cabinet member responsible for highways said a number of meetings and options have been identified which include making a 50 mile per hour speed limit on the dual carriageway a permanent order and preventing right turns out of Monmouth Road and into Groesonen Road, from the A40, have been considered.

“We are working with the Welsh Government to make sure any implementation of one doesn’t impact, or create a worse position, for other road users including cyclists. It’s not that straightforward,” said Cllr Catrin Maby.

She also described the report Cllr John had referred to a as a “road safety study rather than an audit” and cautioned against the term “quick wins”.

She said: “It is probably not reflective of the actual timelines needed to undertake design, consultation and construction.”

But she said the “joint, initial designs” have been submitted to independent road safety auditors to ensure the prevention of right turns “complement each other in terms of safety” and councillors would be updated in the new year when the road safety audit has been completed.

Conservative Cllr John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech, thanked Cllr Maby for the response but said: “I really must emphasise the leve of frustration, the community has been waiting for years for this report.”

He said the previous report had suggested the three “quick wins” were “achievable within 12 months” and 18 months on the community hadn’t seen any changes.