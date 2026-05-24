Details emerge of potential Iran deal as US claims progress

Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its uranium — a key demand of US President Donald Trump — and the sides have seemed close to a deal in recent weeks without clinching one.

The US is close to reaching a deal with Iran that would end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and see Iran give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, regional officials told The Associated Press.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio, on a visit to India, said that “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made” in the negotiations, and that the world would no longer need to fear Iran getting a nuclear weapon, without elaborating.

Iran’s embassy in India responded to Mr Rubio on social media, saying Tehran has an “inalienable” right to nuclear technology.

Iran has always insisted its programme is peaceful while enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told state TV they were ready “to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon”.

The strait’s reopening would begin to address a worldwide energy crisis sparked by the surprise US and Israeli bombardment of Iran on February 28, which led Tehran to effectively close the crucial waterway.

Prices have spiked for oil, gas and several downstream products, jolting the world economy.

Experts say it would take several weeks or even months for shipping and prices to recover to pre-war levels.

The US in recent weeks had threatened to resume its bombing campaign, which would have likely prolonged the closure and led to Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-allied energy producers in the Gulf.

On Saturday, Mr Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated” after calls with Israel and other regional allies.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he said on social media.

Under the potential deal, Tehran would agree to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations on Sunday.

One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran would give up its highly enriched uranium would be subject to further talks during a 60-day period.

Some would likely be diluted, while the rest would be transferred to a third country, potentially Russia, the official said.

Russia has offered to take it.

Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran said the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology is a legitimate right that it “will never relinquish”, according to its embassy in India.

Mr Trump has sought greater concessions from Iran than those required under a 2015 Obama-era agreement that the US later withdrew from under Mr Trump.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the state-run news agency that there are “narrowing differences” between the Iranian and US positions, but that Iran is cautious after being attacked twice in the past year during nuclear negotiations.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, a key mediator, left Tehran late on Saturday after more talks with Iranian officials.

Under the emerging agreement, the Strait of Hormuz would gradually reopen in parallel with the US ending its blockade of Iran’s ports, the officials said.

The US would allow Iran to sell its oil through sanctions waivers, said the second official, who has been briefed on the negotiations.

Sanctions relief and the release of Iran’s frozen funds would be negotiated during the 60-day time frame, the official said.

Both officials said the draft deal includes an end of the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon, as well as a commitment to not interfere in the domestic affairs of countries in the region.

Twelve weeks have passed since the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader and other top officials.

A ceasefire with Iran has held since April 7, though the sides have exchanged fire on occasion.

Several countries, including the European Union, welcomed progress on a possible deal with Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Mr Trump that Israel maintains freedom of action against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon, according to an official familiar with the conversation.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The official said Mr Trump made it clear to Mr Netanyahu that he would not sign any final agreement without the conditions that Iran dismantle its entire nuclear programme and give up all its enriched uranium.

Mr Netanyahu, in a social media post on Sunday, said: “President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger” and that Mr Trump had reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself “on every front, including Lebanon”.

Israel’s science minister Gila Gamliel, a member of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party and part of his national security cabinet, told Israel’s Army Radio that Israel is taking a “wait-and-see” approach.

Israeli officials are concerned that Hezbollah remains a serious threat to Israel and that Lebanon is ill-equipped to disarm it.

A fragile, US-brokered ceasefire took effect in Lebanon on April 17, but fighting has continued, mainly in the south.

Hezbollah has launched daily drone and rocket attacks on Israeli forces and northern Israel, and Israel has struck targets across Lebanon while its troops remain in large swathes of the south.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in the latest round of fighting, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Additionally, 22 Israeli soldiers and a defence contractor have been killed in or near southern Lebanon, and two civilians have been killed in northern Israel, according to Mr Netanyahu’s office.