Details of £2.8m investment in skate and BMX facilities announced

Richard Youle, Local democracy reporter

The first of 17 skate and BMX facilities that will be upgraded or created in Swansea is now open.

It’s an upgrade of the existing skate park at Coed Bach Park, Pontarddulais. Improvement work, meanwhile, is underway on the skate park at Parc Melin Mynach, Gorseinon.

Swansea Council is investing £2.8m in the wheel sports project at sites across the county.

It commissioned specialists Curve Studio to assess current provision and come up with recommendations, and will continue to liaise with the company.

The council said all designs follow or will follow consultation with skateboarders, BMX riders, other wheel sports fans and local people.

Skate plaza

Other sites set for improvements include a skate ‘plaza’ at Victoria Park, Brynmill, and skate parks at Mynydd Newydd, Penlan, and the Phoenix Centre, Townhill.

There are also plans for a new pump track for novice and junior BMX riders at Melin Mynach, while the existing pump track at Clyne Valley will undergo refurbishment.

Workshops will take place to get feedback on initial designs for improvements at the Elba, Gowerton and Ynystawe Park, Ynystawe.

The council said similar improvements are proposed next year in Bishopston, Blaenymaes, Coed Gwilym in Clydach, Cwm Level in Plasmarl, Llansamlet, Landore/Morfa, Maesteg Park in St Thomas, Morriston Park and the Prince of Wales Dock, SA1.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said: “Skateboarding, BMXing and other wheel sports are very popular in Swansea, but many of our young people have had to look elsewhere for quality facilities to pursue their hobbies in recent years because the standard of the facilities here hasn’t been good enough.

“This is why close to £3 million is being invested in neighbourhood skate parks across the city because it will help meet demand while also raising Swansea’s profile as one of the UK’s best destinations for wheel sports.”

Indoor skate venue

Swansea has an indoor skate venue, Exist Skatepark, in Mount Pleasant, and a popular seafront one at Llwynderw, West Cross.

Cllr Francis-Davies added: “These plans mean most people won’t have to travel more than two miles to reach a redeveloped skateboarding or wheel sports facility once the investment is complete.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

