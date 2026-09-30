Detective admits upskirting teenage girl

Kim Pilling, Press Association

A North Wales Police detective has pleaded guilty to upskirting a teenage girl with his mobile phone camera.

Detective Constable Lee Harshey-Jones, 45, admitted a count of voyeurism when he appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested over the incident in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, on June 11 and was later suspended by his employers.

Harshey-Jones also pleaded guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice when he factory-set his phone in an attempt to conceal evidence from criminal investigations.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a third charge of corrupt or improper use of police powers and privileges by viewing an internal log of the incident.

Ryan Donoghue, defending, asked for a pre-sentence report for his client, who he said was of previous good character.

Conditional bail for Harshey-Jones was extended until his sentencing date on November 19 at Chester Crown Court.

Recorder Mark Ford KC told the defendant: “The fact that I have adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report should not be taken by you as any indication to you as to what sentence will be passed on these serious counts.”

Harshey-Jones was the lead investigator in the case of Ethan Ives-Griffiths, who was murdered by his grandparents, Michael and Kerry Ives, in 2021.

North Wales Police said the former officer had resigned from the force.

In a statement, the force said: “Criminal proceedings and North Wales Police misconduct protocols remain active and the force is unable to provide comment at this time.”

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