Detectives appeal for information over incendiary device at controversial waste site

Nation.Cymru staff

Detectives have issued a fresh appeal for information after a flammable device was reportedly placed inside machinery at a controversial waste site.

North Wales Police said the incident happened at a site on Talwrn Road in Coedpoeth, Wrexham, on Thursday, September 10.

A “small, flammable device” was found inside a piece of machinery and has since been seized by police. No injuries were reported.

Detective Inspector Claire Roberts, of eastern CID, warned the consequences could have been extremely serious.

She said: “Had the device detonated, someone could have been seriously injured or killed.

“We are taking this matter seriously and ask anyone with information, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously to contact police.

“Visible increased patrols are taking place in the area for reassurance purposes.”

The incident comes amid continuing concern over unauthorised waste dumping at the site.

Wrexham Council has previously confirmed that the activities taking place there do not have planning permission and constitute unauthorised development.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) first attended the site in June and subsequently served a notice under the Environmental Protection Act requiring waste to be removed by the end of October.

NRW has said it has not issued any permission or licence allowing waste to be deposited there and is continuing to investigate alongside the council.

The incident has also come against a wider backdrop of concerns over unauthorised waste sites in the area.

Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire councils are working towards establishing a joint planning enforcement task force in response to cases involving waste being brought onto land without permission.

Wrexham Council has also brought in an additional enforcement officer and lawyer and is recruiting a permanent enforcement lead.

Police have urged people not to take matters into their own hands.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw suspicious activity in the area, is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or through its website, quoting reference 26000742449.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers.

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