Detectives launch murder inquiry in search for missing Cardiff woman

Detectives searching for a woman who has been missing for more than six months have launched a murder inquiry.

Charlene Hobbs, 36, from Riverside, Cardiff, has not been seen since July 2024.

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

South Wales Police said the last confirmed sighting of Ms Hobbs was a mobile phone photograph taken of her at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown.

Disappearance

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell said: “We have always been determined to find Charlene alive and return her to her family, but despite a huge number of enquiries we have no proof that Charlene is alive. We are now investigating her disappearance as murder.

“While I have always maintained an open mind, the lack of evidence that Charlene is alive means that we are now treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.

“We have spoken to more than 250 people, either known to Charlene or from areas where she is known to frequent, and no one can tell us where Charlene is or that she is alive, which of course we, her family and friends desperately want to hear.

“Several of those we have spoken to believe that she has died but no one has been able to provide any specific details. We are hoping that the Crimestoppers reward will help focus people’s minds.

“Charlene’s family continue to be updated, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Specialist search teams

Detectives and specialist search teams are continuing with extensive efforts to find Charlene and determine the circumstances around why she is missing.

Mr Powell added: “I still firmly believe that answers lie in the community and that someone out there holds key information that will help us find Charlene.

“I urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to please contact South Wales Police or Crimestoppers.”

Ms Hobbs, who has a distinctive dragon tattoo on her back, was seen on CCTV in Morrisons Local, Adamsdown, on July 23.

The following day, the photograph of her was taken at a property in Broadway, Adamsdown, at 6.07am.

Her hair was in a bun and she was wearing a dark strapless top.

Ms Hobbs’s family appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“We still hope that Charlene can be found safe and well,” they said.

“We are grateful for the support of Crimestoppers and the reward to help us find her, and hope that this will help people to come forward with information about what has happened to Charlene.”

A 45-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation remains on police bail.

A 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been released without charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

