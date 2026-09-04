Detectives release e-fit following sexual assault

Nation.Cymru staff

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they want to identify following the sexual assault of a woman as she walked home from a shop.

The attack happened in the Merthyr Dyfan area of Barry sometime between 5.30am and 8am on Sunday, July 12.

South Wales Police said the woman had been walking home from a nearby shop when she was assaulted by a man she did not know.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, between 5ft 4in and 5ft 6in tall and of stocky build.

He had light brown hair, was clean-shaven and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms. He was also holding a can of lager.

Police have now released an e-fit of the suspect as detectives appeal to the public for help identifying him.

Officers said a “thorough investigation”, including examination of CCTV and house-to-house enquiries, had been carried out since the assault was reported.

No further similar incidents have been reported in the area.

Anyone who recognises the man depicted in the e-fit, or who has information or footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2600222188.

Information can be provided online or by calling 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Wales Police said it takes all reports of sexual violence “extremely seriously” and encouraged anyone who has experienced sexual violence to come forward, regardless of how long ago it happened.

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