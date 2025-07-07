Developer blocks off bus lane to new school

Ted Peskett, Local Democracy Reporter

A housing developer has blocked off a lane leading up to a new school in Cardiff leaving parents frustrated with the lack of parking that’s now available.

Ysgol Gynradd Groes Wen was the first school to open at the Plasdwr housing estate in northwest Cardiff in 2023.

Parents said that since the school’s opening the bus lane on Rhodfa Plasdwr, which isn’t in use by any bus services for now, has been used for parking.

However developers Barratt-Redrow have temporarily closed the bus lane in order to allow construction vehicles access to homes that are still being built in the area.

Jamie, who was taking his child to school, said he and other parents were forced to park in one of the nearby housing estates due to the lack of spaces on Rhodfa Plasdwr.

“It’s just a bit frustrating that there’s not more parking,” said Jamie, 36.

“I know they are trying to encourage people to walk to school but I don’t live in walking distance so that’s the trouble and now we are going to have to fight for places in the estate.

“To be honest this is the first time that I’ve had to do it.

“I just feel bad as well because people who live in the estate probably aren’t going to be happy.

“Usually without those cones [on the bus lane] there must be… 50-100 cars easy.

“Those cars have now got to find a place. You’ve got to leave earlier.”

No deliveries

Barratt-Redrow has written to its contractors to remind them that no deliveries should be made to the construction site near the primary school before 9.30am.

Lorries have been seen driving up Rhodfa Plasdwr to access the construction site at 9am.

One resident who lives in nearby Heol Cynwrig said the estate becomes congested at about 3pm when parents come to pick up their children, leaving little space for vehicles to enter or exit the site.

“It will be good… to understand why [the lane closure] is there from the construction company because they only need to get in at specific points,” said Ryan, another parent taking their child to school.

He went on to point out that some parents have started to park on the double yellow lines in Rhodfa Plasdwr, effectively making it a one-lane street at certain points.

Ryan, 33, added: “The consequence now is that people will park on this side so you’re down from three lanes effectively.

“If you need to get heavy machinery up here… you’ve now got two lanes with one being used for parking with kids running about.”

7,000 homes

Plasdwr is a huge housing development that will eventually deliver up to 7,000 homes and is being built in stages.

Construction of Cwrt Sant Ioan, which is part of phase three of the project, started in 2022.

Barratt-Redrow project director, Wayne Rees, said: “Access to this short stretch of bus lane has been closed to prevent any unintended and uncontrolled parking of vehicles.

“This decision was taken in the interest of health and safety to avoid the risk of children and parents stepping into the road.

“Pedestrian footpaths have been completed throughout the development and we would encourage parents to use these in order to safely access the school.”

