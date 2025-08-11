Developer granted three-year extension for controversial mid-Wales housing project

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

An extra three years has been given to a developer so that they can produce detailed plans for a controversial housing development in a mid-Wales village.

Earlier this year Tyson and Eldrydd Lamp of Plas Dinam Country House lodged a section 73 planning application with Powys County Council.

This was to vary condition two of a planning permission they had received on the site just over three years ago. Permission

In June 2022, outline planning permission was given to develop four detached dwellings, garages formation of access and associated works for land opposite Old Barn Close in Llandinam.

This outline approval settled the principle of developing the site and gave the applicants three years to come up with details in an all matters reserved planning application.

The original application had been opposed by Llandinam community council on the grounds that it: “increased traffic on a narrow lane and proximity of the proposed properties to the road would not be of benefit to the village and would possibly increase the likely hood of a traffic accident within the village.”

A further issue identified by the highways authority in comments they sent as during the consultation process is that part of the land needed for a new access to the site – was not owned by the applicant.

However, correspondence between the council and the planning agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners show that the application was changed so that these issues would be dealt with at a later date.

Mr Davies said: “Could you change the application to be all matters reserved and revert to the original block plan as proposed please.

“With this, highways will not comment on the application, and there will be no third-party land involvement.

“This will then mean that at reserved matters stage full highway drawings will need to be provided.” Acceptable

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths said that the proposal was still “considered acceptable” under policies in the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP).

Ms Griffiths said: “The application was made in outline, with all matters reserved for consideration at a later date.

“There is therefore no consideration being given as part of this application to the matters of layout, scale, appearance, access and landscaping.

“No alterations are proposed to the approved development, other than extending the time period for the submission of reserved matters, and commencement of development.

“The application does not therefore have any different considerations in respect of affordable housing, or density.

The original outline application was subject to 15 conditions, which are considered to remain relevant to the development.

“The same conditions will be reapplied to any granting of this application.”

She went on to approve the application.

A sustainable drainage application will also need to be agreed before construction work starts.

