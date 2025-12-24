Developer re-submits ‘ghetto’ plan with fewer homes

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales affordable housing development refused as it squeezed residents into space like a ‘ghetto’ has been resubmitted with four properties removed.

Castle Green Homes has submitted a new application to build 117 homes on Quarry Farm on Leadbrook Drive in Flint just six months after an application to put 121 homes on the site was branded a ‘ghetto’ by True Independent’s group leader Cllr Carol Ellis.

The strong language used was in relation to the site – which will be made up of 100% affordable homes – having a building density of 43 properties per hectare – way above the benchmark of 30.

The original plan has gone to appeal with PEDW, however Castle Green has chosen to submit a second, revised application at the same time.

The new plan removes one house from the south end of the development, one from the northern boundary and two from the centre.

The plans still do not develop the entire plot, leaving space south of the site between the development and the Roman road and leadworks discovered in Croes Atti.

“This application follows refusal of a planning application on the same site for 121 affordable homes,” wrote Castle Green Homes in its submission to Flintshire County Council.

“In recommending the original application for approval, officers deemed the principle of residential development was acceptable. No objections were raised by statutory consultees.

“This new application for 117 homes does not prejudice the determination of the appeal against that decision, nor acknowledge any failure withing the original scheme.”

Public comments are open until January 9 on the revised plan, which is due for determination by January 29.

Cllr Mel Buckley, one of Flint’s County Council representatives, said there were still questions over the density of the development.