Developer re-submits rejected housing plan with more homes

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a housing estate that have been rejected three times – including twice by Welsh planning inspectors – has been resubmitted by developers.

The new plans actually increase the number of homes that applicant Roger Lee’s Yorkshire-based Prospect Estates want to build on land next to the Delph Bar and Restaurant in Acrefair from 33 to 34.

The proposal for 33 homes were originally refused by Wrexham Council in October 2023. A subsequent appeal to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) was rejected because of the impact of the proposals on nature conservation and protected species.

When the plans were then resubmitted for 33 homes on the 0.65 hectare site, Wrexham Council’s planning officers intended to recommend refusal once more but the authority failed to respond to the application in time.

When taken to PEDW for a decision the inspectors again rejected the proposal, stating continuing concerns over the impact on nature and the River Dee and Bala special Area of Conservation, where phosphates remain a significant issue.

Now the plans have been resubmitted with 34 homes detailed on the proposed plan.

The homes would be accessed via the road leading to the Delph and would turn into a cul-de-sac. In addition to parking areas there is also a proposed phosphate separator to try to relieve the issue.

Consultations responses have already seen the Coal Authority object to the proposals due to significant risk of unrecorded mining activity alongside the recorded activity from historic mining activity in the area.

A decision is expected on the new application by June 3.