Developers apologise for slow progress on waterfront park

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Developers behind a major housing site in South Wales who were criticised in the past for not delivering facilities on time have apologised for delays to the opening of a new park.

Some residents living at the Barry Waterfront housing site in the Vale of Glamorgan were told earlier this year that East Quay Park would open in the summer, but it is currently looking “abandoned” according to one person.

Barry Waterfront Consortium said it understands residents’ frustrations and that some final safety checks are required before the site can welcome members of the public.

Legal action

Vale of Glamorgan Council sought legal action against the consortium for the slow completion of infrastructure and delivery of facilities before coming to an agreement with them in 2024.

At a Vale of Glamorgan Council full council meeting on Monday, July 14, a resident noted the local authority’s past assertion in March 2024 that East Quay Park would be open by summer 2025.

The resident said: “More than a year on, the park is not open and looks abandoned by developers.

“Why has there been a delay in opening the park, why is no work is progressing, and when can residents expect to be able to use the development’s promised public open space?”

In his answer, Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said he understood that the public space was subject to a standard safety audit.

He added: “The consortium is very hopeful that the park will be open in August 2025, apart from some seeded areas which may need to be reserved pending the grass developing more substantially just to ensure that those areas are not damaged by being accessible prematurely.”

Vale of Glamorgan Council has threatened the consortium, made up of Taylor Wimpey, Barratt and Persimmon, with legal action a number times over the years.

Injunction

The council sought an injunction in 2023 to stop the sale of homes at Barry Waterfront until key infrastructure and facilities had been delivered.

Council leader, Cllr Lis Burnett, accused the consortium at the time of breaking promises in its plans to develop more than 2,000 homes at Barry Docks.

Barry Waterfront Consortium came to an agreement with Vale Council in 2024 to limit house sales until all the required infrastructure work is completed.

As well as roads being left in a partially completed state, complaints were made about delays to paving and landscaping work.

Questions have also been raised over the estate’s district centre, which has largely been left vacant over the years.

A Barry Waterfront Consortium spokesperson said one of the commercial spaces has been occupied and that several other offers are progressing.

‘Frustration’

They said: “We understand residents’ frustrations regarding the completion and maintenance of public spaces at the Barry Waterfront development.

“We can confirm that a contractor has now been appointed to manage and improve the condition of the footpaths, park and communal areas.

“Play equipment has also been installed in East Quay Gardens and will undergo final health and safety checks before it can be opened to the public.

“Additional landscaping maintenance has also just occurred, and all green areas will open at the same time as the play area.

“One of the commercial units has been occupied, with interest remaining strong, and several other offers are progressing.

“We can also confirm that all pavements and footpaths have been completed, with road surfacing works scheduled to take place after the summer holidays.

“We would like to reassure residents that everything is being done to complete these works as soon as possible and we apologise for the delay in getting them finished.”

